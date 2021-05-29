ALEXANDRIA — Jefferson County legislator Philip N. Reed Sr. knows construction, maintenance and ground-level operations, and as he runs for re-election to the County Board of Legislators, he said he wants to keep bringing that expertise to county government.
Mr. Reed has managed a recycling and waste management company, served as president of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, and currently works as president of the Northern New York Builders Exchange.
He’s also a 10-term incumbent on the county board, representing the county’s Third District, which covers the towns of Alexandria, Orleans and part of LeRay.
He has served as chairman of the General Services Committee since 2004. That committee is responsible for 12 departments in the county government, covering everything from the county sheriff and district attorneys’ offices to the recycling and waste management department, highway department and airport.
“It runs the gamut, and it affects people’s daily lives,” Mr. Reed said.
In his 16 years in the General Services Committee, Mr. Reed said he’s tried to be a fiscally responsible manager of county property and equipment, which the committee also oversees directly. One way he said he keeps costs down is by reusing as much as possible.
“When we talk about the jail, we were being pushed to build a new pod, which would have been close to $12 million,” he said. “We pushed back, and we said it wasn’t right.”
Mr. Reed said building correctional facilities is expensive, and adding a new wing to the existing structure at Jefferson County Correctional Facility would be a significant burden on the county taxpayers.
Instead, Mr. Reed said he and a team of county legislators negotiated a solution with New York state Commission of Correction to build a dormitory-style wing inside an existing recreational space in the facility.
The cost of the renovation was $150,000, about 1.5% of the cost of building a new wing, and the county saved more than $1 million in costs from outboarding, in which inmates are sent to another facility due to a lack of beds.
The county highway complex is another example in which Mr. Reed says he found savings for county taxpayers. Instead of building the originally-proposed multi-story office complex, he and the General Services Committee planned a different approach, instead renovating an existing building and adding on with a pre-fabricated addition, saving more than $3 million.
Mr. Reed said he’s worked to be a good steward of county property at the same time. He said 10 years ago the Watertown International Airport in Dexter wasn’t a very valuable property, and many county residents didn’t use it.
With more than $40 million in new construction and renovations in the last decade, it’s a valuable asset for the county that he’s proud to have.
The best part, he said, is that none of the funding for the airport improvements came from the county’s tax base, but from federal and state grants specifically for airport renovations.
“We created a business plan that didn’t just rely on commercial air traffic, we have a fantastic loyal base of private aircraft that we sell fuel to, they help us drop the operating costs down,” Mr. Reed said. “We don’t carry debt, at all.”
Going forward, Mr. Reed said he wants to see how the county can mix rebuilding from the coronavirus pandemic with infrastructure development and investment.
The county has been allocated $22 million in direct aid from President Joseph R. Biden’s American Rescue Plan, to be spent on myriad things.
Much of the money must be used to fill in funding gaps left by the pandemic, and more still must be given to community development organizations for street-level investments, but Mr. Reed said he’s very interested in using whatever money is available to shore up some of the county’s most at risk infrastructure.
“We have 600 culverts that we’re responsible for in Jefferson County, some of them were done during the New Deal work programs, and they have a lot of importance,” he said. “If they crumble, then you have a major detour and you have to close the road.”
Mr. Reed said he has confidence in the county’s current six-year capital plan, which maps out what roads, facilities and equipment the county will repair and when, but additional money for infrastructure investments is vitally important.
“We have an opportunity with some of this money to improve our infrastructure at a faster place than what we’re doing right now,” he said.
He said he’s still focused on improvements to the airport as well. He said he’s working to coordinate repairs to the fuel farm, the construction of a baggage claim, and the long-term additions of a paved parking lot, airport loop for drop-off and cellphone lot for pick-up that will even further improve the airport.
He thanked state Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, who helped to secure state grants for the baggage claim and has also endorsed him in his run for re-election.
“We’ll have a nice, good-sized airport that will be a functioning asset for north country residents, and it won’t be draining our finances,” Mr. Reed said.
Mr. Reed said he’s driven to give back to the community he was born and raised in. A native of Fishers Landing, he moved around the country for a few years before bringing his family, including his three sons, back to the area. He now lives just a mile away from the home he was raised in, along the St. Lawrence River.
“I enjoy working with the community, and for it,” he said. “This seems to be some place I’ve been able to help in. I’m a stickler for doing things right with construction, and this is the right place to have that attitude.”
Mr. Reed is facing a challenger in his run for the county legislature this year. In the Republican primary on June 22, he and his opponent Gene-Paul Brennan will both be on the ballot to receive the party’s official ballot line in November’s general election.
As nobody else has declared their candidacy for the office, the June primary will likely decide who takes the seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.