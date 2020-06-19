Movie lovers got some good news on Friday.
Regal Cinemas announced plans for the reopening of theaters starting Friday, July 10. Regal has 12 screens in the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
The local Regal website, however, does not know exactly when the Salmon Run Mall theaters will start movie showings.
Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health organizations.
The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return. Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods. Cleaning procedures also will be in place.
