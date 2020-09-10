WATERTOWN — In recognition of Suicide Prevention Week, the Regional Child Fatality Review Team is inviting community members to join it for a free event at the Victims Assistance Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees will receive a gun lock sponsored by the Dexter Police Department. Lack of gun safety is the leading factor in teen suicides.
Regional Child Fatality Review Team to host ‘Lock Out Child Fatalities’ event Saturday
