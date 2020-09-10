WATERTOWN — In recognition of Suicide Prevention Week, the Regional Child Fatality Review Team is inviting community members to join it for a free event at the Victims Assistance Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees will receive a gun lock sponsored by the Dexter Police Department. Lack of gun safety is the leading factor in teen suicides.

