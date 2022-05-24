WEST CARTHAGE — Village officials have a new source of concern with the emergency placement of people at the Pleasant Night Inn — some of those people are registered sex offenders.
According to Mayor Scott M. Burto, two men were checked into the hotel on Thursday — one through an emergency placement by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and one through the state Department of Corrections and Community Services, or DOCCS — and both were designated as “level three” sex offenders, the most serious designation possible.
“I’m very well aware that there’s no laws that restrict them from being placed there,” Mr. Burto said, “But that does not restrict the county from setting policies for DSS to look for other placements due to the vicinity of the hotel. The county itself can control where they’re placing registered sex offenders and they’re choosing to allow them to be placed to be placed 342 feet from a park that on any given night has 100 kids under the age of 12.”
Mr. Burto said that the distance from the hotel to the playground equipment further into the park is 783 feet, which still would have disqualified Pleasant Night as potential housing for level three sex offenders if playgrounds were included in the Sexual Assault Reform Act (SARA), which sets housing restrictions along with schools and day care establishments to which level three sex offenders cannot live within 1,000 feet.
“The other part of it is, not only is it on a park, but there’s families in that hotel placed there by DSS for emergency assistance,” he said, noting that about 50 parents have contacted him to express concerns. “Some had said they’re not going to let their kids go there for summer (recreation) unless the county changes their policies. It’s a real concern for the community.”
The sex offender registry’s automatic notification of a new sex offender in the village was the first alert some villagers received, but the information spread quickly throughout the community. Mr. Burto found out about the second offender on the registry when he called DSS to ask about the first.
Although Mr. Burto was skeptical of assurances that work was being done to find other places for the men to live, by 3:30 p.m., he was notified by Legislator Scott A, Gray, R-Watertown, that DSS was helping the person they had placed in the hotel move somewhere else. Final confirmation that the move was completed had not been received by Tuesday night.
“I think that is a good first step,” the mayor said but that he is “disappointed it took six days and a lot of back and forth.”
The second parolee on the registry, placed at the hotel by DOCCS, was originally released to Cayuga County, where he committed the crime that had him incarcerated.
The hotel where he was originally placed, the Grant Motel, in Auburn, was “recently condemned and unavailable” according to the agency’s Assistant Public Information Officer Nicole A. Sheremeta, and the parolee “was unable to maintain the room” at a replacement hotel in Cayuga County.
“When an individual is being released and is homeless, DOCCS works with the county Department of Social Services for emergency compliant housing,” she said via email, “After a review of the case, staff determined that the only other alternative available was to place the subject at the Pleasant Night Inn in (West) Carthage. The placement is temporary until the Grant Avenue Motel (in Auburn) is again available for usage. The hotel is SARA compliant and is one of our approved vendors.”
Mr. Burto said that the officer in charge of the West Carthage Police Department, Officer David J. Pustizzi, “is working with a regional person at the Department of Corrections to look for other avenues, too. We are in talks with them to try to prevent this in the future.”
Going forward, Mr. Burto said he is focusing on getting the county to change DSS placement policies to include background check and limitations beyond those in the SARA Act to where registered sex offenders can be placed but the county Chairman of the Board William W. Johnson isn’t there yet.
“I will look into what could possibly be done differently, but I’m not close to that (putting in stricter measures.) We’ll check with DSS and find out if there’s a step we can insert to help prevent this. I haven’t even thought about legislation or taking something to the board yet,” he said.
Social Services Commissioner Teresa W. Gaffney could not answer specific questions about either of the men that ended up in West Carthage and said that her team follows the legal requirements for all placements but she is open to finding a way to make improvements if possible.
“The individuals that we assist do have a right to confidentiality and to their privacy, which makes it so I really can’t say. Now, if we are able to change something that’s within our realm to change, will we look at it? We most certainly will but if there are no options and we are required by law to assist a person, we’re kind of in a bind because we can’t deny that person the assistance,” she said.
Although they both received level three sex offender designations, neither man were accused or convicted of high-level, violent or child rape. Both were convicted of felony third-degree rape, each for having sex with a 16-year-old — a crime formerly referred to as “statutory rape” and had no previous offenses.
The Pleasant Night began providing accommodation for a significant number of homeless people earlier this year after two hotels in Watertown that were used for emergency housing closed in rapid succession and another multi-apartment building was condemned. Mr. Burto and the community have spoken out against the measure because of the number of disturbances and calls to police and fire services made by the residents there now and a perceived security risk for the public.
