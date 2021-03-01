WATERTOWN — Regulators of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels say the risk of flooding on the water bodies has dropped from moderate to low over the past few months.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said Monday a risk analysis conducted in December of last year showed a 28% chance of water levels exceeding a threshold at which damages occur in many shoreline communities, while that risk has now declined to 8%.
The board said the risk reduction is largely the result of dry conditions throughout the Great Lakes Basin in January and February. Lake Ontario levels declined 6 centimeters in January and an additional 7 centimeters in February. The lake is currently 11 centimeters, or 4.3 inches, below its long-term average for this time of year. The lake level is almost 2 feet, or 58 centimeters, lower than at this time a year ago and the lowest it has been at this time of year since 2015.
High levels caused widespread shoreline flooding in 2017 and 2019, but the board indicates a similar event is looking less likely this year. The board said it’s continuing to closely monitor persistently high levels and flows from Lake Erie, which supplies about 85% of Lake Ontario’s water. Lake Erie’s level has also declined and is now more than a foot lower than it was at this point a year ago, meaning less water is entering Lake Ontario than last year.
Given this scenario, the board said that as of Monday it will stop deviating from Plan 2014, the basic document used to determine outflows from the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The board will retain the authority from the International Joint Commission to deviate from the plan, but will now revert to the high outflows prescribed by Plan 2014.
The board said due to the uncertainty of seasonal conditions and the potential for conditions to rapidly change, it plans to meet regularly through the spring. With its authority from the IJC to deviate from Plan 2014, it can increase outflows above Plan 2104 limits if conditions warrant.
But it cautions that deviations from the plan “have had a very small contribution to the reduction in flood risk.”
It also noted that deviations above outflows called for the in the plan “have potentially detrimental impacts to other interest groups including water users on Lake St. Lawrence and the ecosystem.”
