FELTS MILLS — A sewing business caught fire a second time after state police deemed the first suspicious and the owner offered a reward to anyone with information.
The rubble of Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters, owned by Joanne M. Bura for the last 26 years, caught fire Thursday night shortly after 9 p.m.
The business was destroyed in a fire on April 15. State police recently deemed it suspicious, and Ms. Bura offered a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
She’s still offering the reward, especially after her business ignited again.
“Are you kidding me?” she said. “I don’t know what to think anymore. I’ve just about had it.”
Ms. Bura said she got a call from her daughter-in-law at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday saying the remnants of her building were on fire.
“I’m getting nervous now because I’m trying to get to the lake for Memorial Day weekend and now I’m nervous,” she said. “It’s like, do we have a fire bug? Do they know where I live? I’m getting kind of nervous over this.”
In the meantime, she’s hoping someone will come forward.
“This isn’t right,” Ms. Bura said. “Geez, maybe I should raise the award. I’m wondering if that’s not enough for someone to come forward. I thought by now I would get a hit on it.”
Ms. Bura said it appears a back window to her business was broken the morning of the fire. She said people have either attempted or successfully broken into the shop on six occasions in the past. Intruders are looking to steal her military surplus merchandise, Ms. Bura said. She’s installed a security system from STAT Communications, Watertown, but that hasn’t been effective as the intruders have run when the alarm goes off.
“I put in cameras,” she said, “and that was probably my biggest mistake.”
She believes that on the morning of the fire, someone broke in to steal military merchandise, saw the cameras and set a fire.
Ms. Bura’s business provided any service related to sewing. She alters wedding gowns and prom dresses. She also sells clothing, dresses and military merchandise. It’s been her livelihood, but it’s meant much more since 2018 when her husband, William J. Bura, died.
“I lost my husband 3½ years ago to cancer,” she said. “That was my point of going down there, to help me cope with his death. It gave me a place to go and to get you out of the house and to keep my mind busy. That’s the hard part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.