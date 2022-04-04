GLEN PARK — The old Remington Paper Mill on Route 12E and County Route 190 has deteriorated and collapsed resulting in debris falling into the Black River.
Robert V. Peterson, co-owner of BOB Rafting, said he received a phone call from someone that one of the arches of the old paper mill had collapsed and was laying in the river. Mr. Peterson said the debris extends about 20 feet into the river.
“It sort of messes up our lines, the right line for rafting,” Mr. Peterson said. He also said there is “tons of debris in the river.”
Depending on the water levels, Mr. Peterson said they will normally run down the right hand side.
Mr. Peterson said all of the rafting companies have been made aware of it and due to social media people know not to go down that side of the river.
He also said that an owner of another rafting company was going to call the land owners to inform them of the collapse.
The land is owned by National Grid, according to Jefferson County property records.
The Department of Environmental Conservation was also contacted by Ronald E. Smith, part owner of Adirondack River Outfitters, but as of early Monday evening, he hadn’t heard anything back.
Mr. Smith said he was made aware of the collapse by one of the guides who had seen old limestone leaning on Sunday, and they then saw it had collapsed on Monday.
It is unknown how this will affect the rafting season, which normally doesn’t kick off until at least May.
“So we’ve got a little bit of time,” Mr. Smith said.
Mr. Smith said that at one point there were talks about National Grid opening up a new hydropower plant there, “but that’s pretty much been eliminated,” he said.
Mr. Peterson said the exact timing of the collapse is unknown, but he did say that “it was good yesterday, and it’s not today.”
National Grid and the DEC did not immediately return requests for comment.
