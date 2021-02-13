LYME — When people remember the town’s former police chief Leo B. Wilson Sr., his kindness, compassion and a love for his community seem to stand out.
Mr. Wilson passed away late last week, at his home in the village of Chaumont. He was 83.
Mr. Wilson served as the town of Lyme’s police chief for 40 years, from 1971 to 2011, and as a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy for 33 years, from 1967 to 2000.
For much of the time Mr. Wilson served as the Lyme police chief, he was the only officer on the force, using his personal car for police duties.
“His job was to answer any calls that came in to the office, which was actually our house,” said his son, Leo B. Wilson Jr. “He would make arrests and such when needed, or go and talk with people to help solve the problems they had, like property disputes.”
The younger Mr. Wilson said his father always tried to be personable in his work, and was more focused on solving the underlying issues a person was facing than making an arrest or issuing a ticket.
“His main objective all the time was that he wanted to help people, it was about more than just making an arrest,” he said.
Town of Lyme supervisor Scott G. Aubertine said he remembers the older Mr. Wilson from when he was growing up in Chaumont. He said the older Mr. Wilson was dedicated to protecting the town’s children and young adults.
“He kind of chewed me out for a few things,” Mr. Aubertine recalled. “He was firm, but he was caring. He tried to help all the youth of the town, even those of us who were in our 20s who were doing things we probably shouldn’t have.”
The older Mr. Wilson’s daughter, Yvonne Weiler, has many memories of her father’s kindness, and many examples of how he worked to improve the community beyond just policing.
Mrs. Weiler said she remembers her father turning the garage of their home in Chaumont into a game room so local kids would have a place to hang out and wouldn’t be out on the streets at night. He eventually got involved with the local youth center, helping to install a jukebox, games and other entertainment.
“He wanted to keep the local kids out of trouble,” she said.
The senior Mr. Wilson also worked at the county jail for a number of years. Mrs. Weiler said she would frequently see inmates who had recently been released working around their house. She said her father was determined to give them a second chance and an opportunity to make an honest living.
The older Mr. Wilson and his wife Nancy also owned a grocery store and restaurant in the village of Chaumont. Mrs. Weiler said she has many memories from Thanksgiving and Christmas of her father, selecting either her or one of her siblings, to take a meal from the store to a needy person in the community.
Mrs. Weiler remembered one year her father asked her to come with him to take food to a man who was a regular at their family store. She said the man was often in a bad mood when he would eat at the restaurant, and she was frightened to have to see him again that day.
“Yvonne, he isn’t mean, he lost his wife and he’s sad,” Mrs. Weiler remembers her father saying.
“There was always a lesson to be taught,” she said.
The older Mr. Wilson saw a number of big cases during his police career. He was a deputy at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office when Arthur J. Shawcross, a convicted serial killer and Watertown native, committed his first murders in the city in 1972.
The older Mr. Wilson also had a close call early in his career. In 1970, he and his sheriff’s office partner, Michael J. Finerson, had been assisting Lucy Banner as she removed her belongings from the home she shared with her husband in Watertown. The couple were headed for divorce, and Mrs. Banner’s husband, Henry T. Banner, was distraught. As Mr. Finerson entered the couple’s home, Mr. Banner shot him with a 12-gauge shotgun, killing him.
According to Mrs. Weiler, her father was walking into the home’s back door at the same time Mr. Finerson was shot.
Mrs. Weiler said her father made a promise to Mr. Finerson that if anything were to happen while they were in the line of duty, he would take care of his wife and children.
“He did just that, he kept his promise and he cared for Mrs. Finerson and her two children,” she said.
Mrs. Weiler said her father’s legacy remained with him throughout his entire life. In recent weeks, he was being cared for by a nurse from Syracuse, who had grown up in the town of Lyme herself, on Pillar Point.
Mrs. Weiler said the nurse remembered the older Mr. Wilson. He had pulled her over when she was 16, after catching her speeding.
“He told her, ‘You’re new on the road, I’m not going to ticket you, but I will ask you to drive safely to save your life and somebody else’s,’” Mrs. Weiler said.
“That stuck with her, all this time,” Mrs. Weiler said. “It’s incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.