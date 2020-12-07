WATERTOWN — Mabel B. Walker, co-founder of Hospice of Jefferson County and well known for her philanthropy in the community, died at her city home Sunday at the age of 93.
Mrs. Walker was born in Clarion, Pa., in 1927 to Harry and Mable Tice Brooks. She received her nursing license in Pittsburgh before moving to Cleveland, Ohio, while her husband finished school. There, Mrs. Walker worked at the Cleveland Clinic, then former automobile coachbuilder Fisher Body, before the couple moved to Watertown in the late 1950s. In 1979, she received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from SUNY Empire State College.
Friends and community leaders remember Mrs. Walker as a paragon of the Watertown community, a philanthropist and an active citizen. Alongside her husband, former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker, the two donated significant amounts of their time and money to local nonprofits and other charitable organizations across the north country.
“Many of the things they supported were smaller projects that they gave to in order to get the project off the ground and give them the confidence that they could make their projects a reality,” said Rande S. Richardson, executive director of the Northern New York Community Foundation. “From my perspective, it was really the diversity of their generosity throughout the north country that really set them apart.
“There’s virtually no organization that hasn’t been touched by her generosity and their generosity as a couple,” Mr. Richardson added.
Mrs. Walker’s generosity predates her life in Watertown.
In 1952, she was a nurse with the Red Cross Blood Bank, as well as a board member for the Visiting Nurses Association. She became president of the association in 1956, where she stayed until 1968.
Mr. Walker said he and his wife focused most of their attention on local medical care. He said his wife’s experience as a nurse kept her interested in the medical field long after she left the profession.
“All through her life, she was always interested in the nursing profession, and the conditions that people find themselves in medically,” Mr. Walker said.
He said, in years past, when a friend or family member was giving birth, Mrs. Walker would frequently lend a hand.
“She used to go into the hospital with some of our friends that were having babies or operations, and she would put on her uniform and her nursing badge and walk in the door, and that was it,” Mr. Walker said.
Mrs. Walker and her husband were fierce advocates for Samaritan Medical Center.
In 1972, when the hospital was still known as the House of the Good Samaritan, they donated money for the purchase of a “scintillation camera,” which would be used for internal imaging and body scans. They donated the funds in memory of their daughter, Winifred G. Walker, who died the year before of lymphosarcoma.
A year later, the hospital opened its first nuclear medicine department, named the Wendy Walker Memorial Isotope Laboratory, in memory of Winifred. In 2019, Samaritan dedicated its newly built Walker Center for Cancer Care in honor of the Walkers.
Continuing down the path of her medical passions, Mrs. Walker cofounded Hospice of Jefferson County in 1986, alongside two local doctors.
Mr. Walker said his wife first saw cause for concern when it was reported that more people than ever were being diagnosed with cancer. He said Mrs. Walker saw the need for an organization to care for poor people diagnosed with the disease.
“They found out we were getting more and more people with cancer, and more people who had the possibility of passing away from it, and there was an issue here that they needed somebody to take care of the people on the lower end of the scale,” Mr. Walker said.
Diana Woodhouse, chief executive officer of Hospice of Jefferson County, said Mrs. Walker brought a know-how about regulations and a drive to the organization that allowed it to take off and thrive. She said Mrs. Walker made the organization a life-long passion.
“Even after we admitted her to hospice, she always wanted to know how things were going — if we needed anything — so it was really a life-long commitment,” Mrs. Woodhouse said.
Mr. Walker said the family had a long, fraught relationship with cancer since they lost their daughter Winifred to it in 1971, and their daughter Constance to it in 1987.
“We have a family that is probably more prone to cancer than any of the other diseases,” Mr. Walker said.
Mrs. Walker herself was diagnosed with cancer recently as well — breast cancer — which later metastasized into her bones and brain, and she was undergoing radiation treatment. Mr. Walker said things came to a head in March, but his wife was able to beat back the disease for longer than expected.
“One of the doctors said with that kind of situation, she might just have a limited amount of time to live, like a month, maybe two,” he said. “That was in March, and she was still living until Sunday.”
The Walkers were also active donors to local schools and colleges.
In 1978, Mr. and Mrs. Walker established the Walker Family Engineering Scholarship, $1,000 annually at first, at Jefferson Community College. The two established a number of other scholarships at area colleges throughout the years, including the Winifred G. Walker Nursing Memorial Scholarship and the Constance Walker Monroe Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship at JCC.
At SUNY Potsdam, they established the T. Urling and Mabel Walker Research Fellowship Program, which supports faculty members from any of the regions 11 higher education institutions in their research into an issue impacting north country communities. The couple also established a scholarship with the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The impact of the Walkers on the local community has been felt by many. State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, in a statement expressing her condolences upon hearing of Mrs. Walker’s death, said Mrs. Walker’s impact is nearly immeasurable.
“The list of ways that Mabel Walker has positively impacted our region is seemingly without end,” she wrote. “To say Mabel Walker’s philanthropy and volunteerism have changed the north country for the better would be an understatement. The impact of her generosity was transformative and will be felt for many generations to come.”
Mrs. Walker was also well known for her political involvement, and her honesty. Mr. Walker said “she would call a spade a spade,” and recalled how her opinionated nature gave him pause when he first ran for office in 1982.
“When I ran for office, I though that might be a bit of a problem,” he said. “I asked her about that, and she said I ought to run anyway. So, I did, and she was very possessive. Anything that came out, if somebody got on my back, Mabel would be out there with a hatchet.”
Mrs. Walker’s legacy of honesty was well known to other community leaders.
In a statement extending his condolences for her death, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said honesty was one of Mrs. Walker’s strongest qualities.
“If she disagreed with you, not to worry,” Mayor Smith wrote. “She would let you know in a way that was constructive and, more often than not, helped you to see another point of view you hadn’t considered before.”
