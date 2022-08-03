WELLESLEY ISLAND — Travelers moving through the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry will be greeted by a sleek new facility as they cross the border and the International Rift Bridge between Wellesley and Hill islands.

The U.S. port of entry, which hosts part of the local U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation and sees tens of thousands of vehicles every month, has been completely rebuilt, expanded and modernized.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.