WATERTOWN — After serving in Watertown City Court for 17 years, Judge Eugene R. Renzi has announced he’s running for Jefferson County Surrogate’s Court judge.
The Republican is running in this November’s election. So far, he’s running unopposed.
If he wins, Judge Renzi will have to vacate his city court judge position a year early.
Judge Renzi started his career more than 25 years ago in Jefferson County Surrogate’s Court as a law clerk for Surrogate Judge Peter A. Schwerzmann, who’s retiring after serving since 1991.
“He was my mentor,” Judge Renzi said.
He recently approached the Jefferson County Republican Committee about his plans to run for the judgeship that carries a 10-year term.
As the surrogate’s court judge, Judge Renzi would handle estates that come through the county. He specialized in that type of law when he was in private practice.
“I feel like I’m coming full circle,” he said.
He became a full-time City Court judge eight years ago and served as the part-time judge nine years before that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.