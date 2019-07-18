WATERTOWN — Relocation of a rail spur in the city’s industrial park could lead to future expansion for two major tenants, Roth Industries and Renzi Food Service.
Moving the rail spur is tied to major expansion plans for both companies in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue, said Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust.
“There’s lots of moving parts,” he said.
The Watertown Trust board on Thursday discussed how moving the rail line that runs parallel to Rail Drive in the sprawling industrial center would allow for easier access for shipments into the manufacturing plant at Roth Industries.
It would also free up city-owned land in the industrial park for future expansion plans for Renzi’s warehouse over the next five years, he said. The rail spur project also would help Roth Industries “accelerate” its future expansion, Mr. Rutherford said.
He has been working on the complicated project for a few months. It involves working with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency because the IDA owns the rail spur and the land that it sits on, he said.
Plans call for construction to start on the rail spur during this construction season. That work will cost between $175,000 and $200,000. The spur would be moved closer to Roth’s building. Completing a land survey is the first step.
“This needs to get done because things are moving rapidly,” he said.
The Watertown firm of GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying and a traffic engineer is working with the Watertown Trust on the design of the rail spur project.
“Not much money will change hands” between the Watertown Trust and the other three entities, Mr. Rutherford said.
The rail spur project will need to go through the city Planning Board site plan approval process and get a green light from the City Council.
About two years ago, Roth Industries completed a nearly $6 million project to install a mold-blower equipment that allows the company to expand its plastics manufacturing. That project retained 24 jobs.
A billion-dollar company headquartered in Germany, the local plant manufactures double-walled plastic oil storage tanks, construction barriers and monitoring controls for radiant heaters.
Roth, a family-owned business established in Germany more than 60 years ago, has 1,100 employees and locations in more than 40 countries. Roth entered the North American market in 1997 and then moved to Watertown from Rhode Island 15 years ago, partly because of its proximity to Canada.
Renzi — one of the largest broadline food distribution companies in upstate New York — has a 100,000-square-foot facility on its 21-acre site at 901 Rail Drive in the industrial park.
Representatives of Renzi and Roth Industries could not be reached for comment.
