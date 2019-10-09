WATERTOWN — Republican Jefferson County Court judge candidate David A. Renzi has outraised and outspent Democratic candidate L. Graeme Spicer by considerable margins, according to the latest financial disclosures filed with the state Board of Elections.
The reports were due to the state by Friday, according to the board’s filing calendar, although Mr. Spicer’s were not filed until Tuesday morning.
Mr. Renzi’s 32-day pre-general election report shows that he received $19,239 in contributions and spent $27,588 between Aug. 28 and Sept. 27. Mr. Renzi also provided his campaign with a $15,000 loan during the period, bringing the total amount that he has lent to his campaign since February to $35,000.
Mr. Spicer’s report shows $8,709 in contributions received between Aug. 1 and Sept. 27, with expenses of $3,108. There are no reports of Mr. Spicer loaning money to his campaign.
The largest reported contribution to Mr. Renzi’s campaign of $2,000 came from town of Watertown residents Walter and Berline Dodard, followed by $1,000 contributions from Paul G. Carr, Chaumont, and Sharon L. Howland, Liverpool. The largest contribution to Mr. Spicer’s campaign, $850, was made by Patricia Bach, Clayton.
Mr. Renzi reportedly spent a total of $20,835 on media advertising with Watertown companies, including $11,200 with Stephens Media Group for radio spots, $5,250 with Newzjunky for print ads, $2,235 with Community Broadcasters for radio spots and $2,150 with the Johnson Newspaper Corp., publisher of the Watertown Daily Times, for print ads. Mr. Spicer made no media buys, according to the reports, with his largest outlay of funds, $2,042, going to AroGraph, Syracuse, for lawn signs.
As of the reports’ filings, Mr. Renzi had a campaign balance of $19,658, while Mr. Spicer’s balance was at $5,601.
