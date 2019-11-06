WATERTOWN — Watertown attorney David A. Renzi soon will be joining his brother in holding a judicial seat.
Mr. Renzi defeated Watertown native and Syracuse attorney Lewis “Graeme” Spicer on Tuesday in the race for Jefferson County Court judge, according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections.
Tallies late Tuesday showed Mr. Renzi, a Republican, garnering about 75 percent of the vote over his Democratic challenger, receiving 11,749 votes to Mr. Spicer’s 3,753.
“It’s just a very humbling experience to get the overwhelming support I got tonight,” Mr. Renzi said. “I’m going to honor that vote and honor the citizens of Jefferson County, and I’m going to work very, very hard.”
He will take over the County Court seat from Judge Kim H. Martusewicz, a Democrat who has served two 10-year terms as judge. Judge Martusewicz announced in January that he planned to retire Dec. 31.
Mr. Renzi, who has served as town of Watertown justice and acting City Court judge, will become the second member of his immediate family to become a judge. His brother, Eugene, is currently a City Court judge.
The County Court seat carries a 10-year term.
