WATERTOWN — Congressman Lee M. Zeldin, Republican nominee for governor, talked Friday about what he would do for the north country if elected governor as he made a stop on the campaign trail at the Watertown Golf Club. He said that bandwidth is something that needs improvement in the north country.
“That’s the first thing that pops into my head,” he said. “We need to improve the quality of education through the ability of increased conductivity.”
Rep. Zeldin was joined by a former opponent for the Republican nomination, Andrew H. Giuliani, as well as running mate Alison Esposito.
“We understand why it is that New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point, and we know how to do something about it,” he said.
He said he wants to repeal cashless bail, roll back discovery law changes and repeal the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act.
“The HALT Act has to be repealed,” he said.
Rep. Zeldin made his appearance in the north country just one day after being attacked while making a speech at a rally at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8495 in Perinton.
A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office states that a man climbed up on the stage and approached the congressman with a weapon that he swung toward Rep. Zeldin’s neck while allegedly saying, “You’re done.”
The man was restrained by Rep. Zeldin’s campaign staffers along with members of the audience. No injuries were reported, the Sheriff’s Office said in its release.
The alleged assailant, David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, was charged with second-degree attempted assault, a felony. He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
“To be able to get on stage, and attempt to attack and stab a member of Congress, by the way, it’s wrong to be released on cashless bail, attempting to stab anybody,” he said. “But to be able to show up to a political event, get on stage and try to stab a member of Congress and then just get processed and released is wrong.”
The weapon wielded by Jakubonis appeared to be brass knuckles with sharpened points, according to a report from the New York Daily News.
Mr. Zeldin also said that he believes there is not enough understanding about the process of arresting somebody.
“Somebody comes in and they’re drunk, they’re high, mental health issues, other issues, that law enforcement officer has the ability to be able to assist that person, to be able to get them other help,” he said. “You’re not just processing paperwork and an arrest, you are also helping that person.”
He also called for the removal of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying that he “is refusing to enforce the law, and he should be removed.” He said that removing Mr. Bragg is a priority of his should he win the election and become the next governor of New York.
Rep. Zeldin said that he is also “strongly opposed” to the overtime rule for farmers that would see overtime pay start at 40 hours for farm work instead of 60 hours.
He said he also wants to find a way to repurpose abandoned buildings, and he wants to make sure all state representatives are heard in Albany.
“I want a senator and an assemblyman from Watertown to feel like they have just as much of a voice and representation in our state capital as a state senator and state assemblyman from some other part of the state; everybody should feel like they have a voice and representation in our state capital,” he said.
Rep. Zeldin said he would’ve been against the lockdowns used during the height of the pandemic. And he said he would reverse the state mandate that requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I would reverse that mandate at my very first opportunity,” he said.
Mr. Zeldin’s running mate, Alison Esposito, served with the New York City Police Department dating back to 1997, where she eventually rose to the level of deputy inspector.
The former New York Commanding Officer of the 70th Precinct said she never would have left the department, but recent events prompted her to retire from law enforcement and enter the political realm.
“This is not a red wave, it’s a common sense wave,” she said.
In an exchange with Ms. Esposito about how many lieutenant governors the state has had, Mr. Giuliani stated, “math, I’ve been told is racist, so I don’t want to try any math in front of the podium over here.”
Mr. Giuliani said he “can’t envision what four more years of Kathy Hochul will be.”
“It’s very simple what the path forward is, the path forward is Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito in our state,” he said.
During the news conference, Rep. Zeldin called the ticket “unified ticket.”
“Since the primary’s over, we have all put out statements of support for this unified ticket to make sure that we’re successful in November,” he said. “The solutions to what’s plaguing the state are obvious, but unfortunately with Kathy Hochul, one-party Democrat rule, they’re taking us in the wrong direction in so many different respects.”
