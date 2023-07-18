WATERTOWN — Renovations are coming to the city’s three fire stations after the City Council accepted a bid for the project Monday night.
The vote was 3-1 to accept the bid. Councilman Clifford G. Olney III cast the lone no vote.
He said that the project has become a $234,000 project, and that he believes that the bids came in higher.
“Am I saying that the work being added to this isn’t necessary? No,” he said. “Certainly we need to replace the shower head and the work that needs to be done at the fire station. And I’m for doing that, but at what cost?”
The project would replace the shower facilities, including replacement of the surrounds, the addition of a floor drain and replacement of 2,200 square feet of second-floor flooring that was damaged during flooding. At the State and Mill street stations they will be repairing or replacing the split-base concrete masonry units, replacing the roofing on the porticos and replacing flooring tile at Station Two.
The improvements were originally budgeted for $105,000 and the lowest bid came in at $234,400 by Northern Tier Contracting, Gouverneur.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the fact that the two lowest bids are within $100 of each other means they’re “spot on.”
“The work does need to be done; unfortunately it’s a lot more expensive than we thought it was going to be,” Mix said. “Sometimes the estimates are done without being able to see everything and they’re done a year or two ahead of time so that could impact it, too. I really don’t have a good explanation of why it’s so much more than what we thought it’d be, but unfortunately, that’s what the bids have come in.”
Olney said he’s not against doing the work, but opposed to doing the work at the price.
“I would be for putting it out for a bid again,” he said.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said the repairs won’t change the department’s capabilities in any way, but it will update infrastructure.
He said the porticos at Station Two-State Street and Station Three-Mill Street are crumbling, so the money will allow for those to be fixed, in addition to plumbing issues at Station One-South Massey Street.
“It’s not going to make huge changes in the way we operate, but it will secure our infrastructure and help keep repairs at bay,” Timerman said.
Repairs could be starting in the weeks ahead.
Staff Writer
