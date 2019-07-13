WATERTOWN — A registered sex offender sentenced to probation in 2017 for sharing child pornography will be sent to prison as a repeat offender earlier this year.
Matthew J. Coates, 29, Champion, was sentenced to two to four years in state prison Friday in Jefferson County Court.
Mr. Coates pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He admitted that on Aug. 10 he shared a video on the internet that included pornographic material involving underage boys.
Coates was sentenced to 10 years’ probation in 2017 after pleading guilty to the same charge for a 2016 incident in which he admitted to uploading a pornographic video featuring a girl under 17 years of age to the internet. He is a registered Level One sex offender.
In other court action:
Jonathan E. Melendez, 34, was arraigned on a 15-count indictment. A grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree attempted sexual abuse, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt, attempted forcible touching, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
Mr. Melendez has been accused of raping a 40-year-old woman, threatening her, choking her and striking her in the face with a knife on May 20. He also allegedly violated a court order of protection.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $15,000 cash and $30,000 bond.
Steven E. Beach, 55, was arraigned on a 20-count indictment. A grand jury indicted him with 10 counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Beach has been accused of selling cocaine multiple times from March to April.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and was held at the county jail on $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond.
Brandon J. Barnett, 25, was arraigned on a six-count indictment. A grand jury indicted him on charges of first- and second- degree burglary, two counts of third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Mr. Barnett has been accused of unlawfully entering the home of a Watertown man and striking him repeatedly in the head, face and body. The alleged assault caused the victim to suffer lacerations and bruises.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was held at the county jail on $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond.
Everett W. Benway, 48, was arraigned on a two-count indictment. A grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Mr. Benway has been accused of having two or more ounces of methamphetamine and the materials needed to manufacture it.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was held at the county jail on $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond.
Arday Colbert, 28, was arraigned on a three-count indictment. A grand jury had indicted him on two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree obstruction of government administration.
Mr. Colbert has been accused of striking a corrections officer repeatedly and struggling with multiple officers who attempted to subdue him.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was held at the county jail on $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond.
Mary J. Baslow, 39, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. She admitted to unlawfully remaining in someone’s residence with the intent to cause criminal menacing in February.
Her sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20, when she faces a possible sentence of time served and up to five years probation. A stay away order of protection was issued against her.
Michael M. Brown, 28, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief. He admitted to damaging property that did not belong to him.
Mr. Brown was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge and a stay-away order of protection was issued against him. He had paid restitution.
Rose A. Lowe, 59, Clayton, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay almost $3,300 in restitution.
She pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in May.
