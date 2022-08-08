FALLON, Nev. – Two Navy sailors, including an Adams Center man, are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to California TV Station KION5/46.
The TV station said that the two sailors who died were identified by the Naval Air Forces as Tiffany Nicole Kerlee and Anthony Kent Mustizer. Mustizer was originally from Adams Center, according to his obituary.
