CHAUMONT — Chaumont residents could have their taxes cut by half if the village government dissolves, while taxpayers in the surrounding town of Lyme could pay 7 percent more, according to a recent report.
The draft Alternatives Report, released this week, explains how eliminating the village layer of government could affect taxpayers, in part based on the recommendations from the dissolution committee. Residents will have a chance to comment on the report, prepared by the Development Authority of the North Country, at a public meeting held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 Route 12E.
If the village government dissolved, Chaumont taxpayers could experience a drop in taxes by $2.54 per $1,000 in assessed value, a 53 percent decrease, according to the report. Town of Lyme taxpayers, however, could experience an uptick in taxes by seven cents per $1,000 of assessed values, a 7 percent increase. Estimates were determined using 2018 financial figures, the most recent information when the study began last year.
Star Carter, assistant director of engineering for DANC, said the tax savings projected for Chaumont residents were similar to expectations for other north country villages when their officials planned their dissolutions.
“This is a very conservative estimate of tax projections,” she said. “Having very conservative projections is very safe.”
When villages dissolve, the town governments typically assume most, if not all, of the property, assets, debt and responsibilities of the former villages at the time of dissolution.
The town of Lyme would continue providing water, sewer, snow removal, beach and street maintenance services to Chaumont residents if the village dissolves. More Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, funding, would be provided to the town for the additional street maintenance.
The committee also recommended that the town pave Chaumont streets after dissolution, but not provide a monthly brush pickup service to Chaumont residents.
“The committee looked at the most efficient way to plan this dissolution from a services standpoint and a cost standpoint,” Ms. Carter said.
Other north country villages dissolved their governments and became hamlets in recent years. The village of Morristown consolidated with the town on Dec. 31, and the village of Harrisville government dissolved in 2018.
Pushes for villages to dissolve typically derive from a desire to reduce taxes and layers of government. Chaumont lawmakers also pursued it out of growing concerns of keeping the village cash solvent, a lack of volunteers to assume leadership positions and a belief that the town of Lyme would be more suited to assume village assets and costs.
The 20-page Alternatives Report describes how the committee has recommended handling village services in the wake of a possible government dissolution.
For example, the committee encouraged the town to create special refuse and garbage district for residents living inside village boundaries. Creating a district would allow Chaumont taxpayers to keep their municipal garbage and recycling pick-up services, while ensuring no other taxpayers help foot the bill. Chaumont residents would then pay $1.16 per $1,000 on assessed value if the village dissolves.
The committee also recommended that if the village dissolves, the town should pay for lighting services in Chaumont and Three Mile Bay out of the general fund and eliminate the special lighting district in Three Mile Bay. Therefore, all taxpayers would help finance lights in both population centers, as opposed to just the people who reside there. The committee contended that all town residents benefit from the lighting, according to the report.
The report also details other alternative actions to cut costs for the village if residents or officials rejected dissolution. The committee pitched having the town plow more village roads when possible, having village Planning Board member positions become volunteer as opposed to paid and having a contractor haul recycled goods from taxpayer properties as opposed to village staff, among other recommendations.
“We don’t know the tax projections,” for these options, Ms. Carter said.
The state will provide financial support to the town in the form of a Citizens Empowerment Tax Credit each year in perpetuity if the village dissolves. The committee predicted that the credit would be $55,510. It recommends that the town use the funds toward reducing town property taxes, which Ms. Carter said was used in part to determine how dissolution would affect town taxpayers.
“The recommendation is to always take the whole tax credit and use that to lower property taxes,” she said.
After the meeting on Wednesday, the committee will meet again to determine whether to revise any aspect of the draft Alternatives Report based on feedback before it becomes final. Whether the village dissolves will ultimately be determined by a vote among Chaumont taxpayers.
“I hope a lot of people come,” to the meeting, Ms. Carter said. “I hope we get a lot of feedback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.