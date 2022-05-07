Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at 42794 Murray Isle on Saturday afternoon.
According to Jefferson County property records, it appears the property is owned by Gerald J. and Donna G. Schneeberger of Clayton. The 5-bedroom home was built in 1912.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to one structure.
