WATERTOWN — If you want to see your local government in action once again, you can start going to City Council meetings on July 6.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said city staff is working on measures to make that happen safely in these days of social distancing.
To keep six feet from each other under the state’s social distancing requirements, council members and city staff have been taking up about three-fourths of the third-floor council chambers during meetings.
City staff is still working on putting a plan in place to enable the public to attend meetings once again. On Monday night, it was surmised that plexiglass might have to be put up to keep people apart and safe.
The city also has to decide what happens if too many residents show up to attend a meeting. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith suggested it could be on a first-come, first-served basis. Maybe residents cannot attend two consecutive meetings, Mr. Mix said.
“We really don’t know and aren’t sure how we’re going to do it,” he said.
That first public meeting, however, cannot include a public hearing because that portion of the ban on meetings won’t be lifted until July 7.
Residents have had to listen to meetings from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve had to call in their views on such subjects as medical calls by the fire department and not opening city pools during the summer.
