PAMELIA — The fire-damaged Hotis Motel is now completely vacant and all tenants have been relocated with help from Jefferson County, county administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said Thursday in a prepared statement.
He said that the action also allowed for the town of Pamelia to assist by hiring a local contractor to close the condemned facility near the intersection of Routes 37 and 11 because of building code deficiencies, and that boarding up the former motel and picking up remaining debris should be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.
After the debris is picked up, the town will begin a process that will lead to the demolition of the motel portion of the building.
“This was an all day exercise that went extremely well with appropriate support personnel being incredibly helpful and compassionate with the individuals that were moving on to other places to reside,” Mr. Hagemann said in a news release.
On Feb. 10, a section of the motel that held eight occupied rooms was deemed a total loss after a fire destroyed the building.
Occupants in six of eight of the rooms were displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.
Many local agencies helped out, including the Crisis Response & Care Coordination Team with the Children’s Home of Jefferson County; Transitional Living Service’s Care Coordination Team; Anchor Recovery Center; Alliance for Better Communities; and the Watertown Urban Mission.
Agencies that assisted at the scene included county social services; community services; public health; emergency medical services; the sheriff’s office; emergency management; highway and buildings/grounds staff and the codes office.
Mr. Hagemann said they also received assistance from the district attorney’s office and the county attorney’s office.
Over the past month, Mr. Hagemann said the agencies, with DSS, have been offering support to tenants after an official posting and notification of the condemnation order that had expired last Thursday.
He said that a final note was given to tenants on Friday to vacate the motel.
Further deterioration of the Hotis was also reported.
Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill wrote on Facebook that she and the undersheriff, deputies Randy Bachmeyer and Sheldon Moot in addition to several detectives and a K-9 unit were there Wednesday morning to keep “the peace while county and community agencies made arrangements for the residents to be relocated.”
“Nobody at the Sheriff’s Office looks for praise, but acknowledgement is appreciated, sometimes,” the Facebook post reads. “I will say thank you everyone for your calm heads and professionalism. Jefferson County is lucky to have you, even if they don’t say it.”
