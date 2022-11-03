Tenants clear Hotis Motel

The fire-damaged Hotis Motel on Route 37 in Pamelia is now vacant and all the tenants have been relocated. Watertown Daily Times

PAMELIA — The fire-damaged Hotis Motel is now completely vacant and all tenants have been relocated with help from Jefferson County, county administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said Thursday in a prepared statement.

He said that the action also allowed for the town of Pamelia to assist by hiring a local contractor to close the condemned facility near the intersection of Routes 37 and 11 because of building code deficiencies, and that boarding up the former motel and picking up remaining debris should be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.

