BLACK RIVER — Two residents were displaced and a firefighter was transported to a hospital after a trailer caught on fire Friday night.
At around 8:25 p.m., the Black River Fire Department was dispatched to the Black River Estates Mobile Home Park for a fire in a bedroom of one of the trailers. The first chief officer on scene was met with moderate fire venting from some of the side windows. At least one resident was on scene as well, trying to put out the fire.
Firefighters got on scene and made an aggressive attack by entering the home and extinguishing the flames, said Matt Carpenter, the Black River Fire Chief.
“They got a very aggressive hit on it,” the chief said.
One firefighter was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for heat exhaustion, but it was an evaluation. The firefighter was back in service by the end of the night.
There was fire damage to much of the home and it was not liveable to the two residents staying there. Red Cross did respond to provide assistance to the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fort Drum fire assisted at the scene, as well as the Black River Police Department and the Jefferson County Cause and Origin Team.
