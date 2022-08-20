A trailer catches fire Friday night in Black River. Provided photo

BLACK RIVER — Two residents were displaced and a firefighter was transported to a hospital after a trailer caught on fire Friday night.

At around 8:25 p.m., the Black River Fire Department was dispatched to the Black River Estates Mobile Home Park for a fire in a bedroom of one of the trailers. The first chief officer on scene was met with moderate fire venting from some of the side windows. At least one resident was on scene as well, trying to put out the fire.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.