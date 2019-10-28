WATERTOWN — Decaying houses, the city’s tree program and better communication from city officials were some of the issues that residents talked about during Monday night’s meeting on the city’s proposed strategic plan.
About 40 people showed up in the small cafeteria in Watertown High School to find out more about the plan that city officials have been working on for about a year.
“It was a great turnout,” Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. said.
Coming up with eight goals, city staffers developed a blueprint for the city’s future for the next five to 10 years. City Manager Rick Finn devised the idea for a strategic plan just a few months after he was hired in the summer of 2018.
On Monday night, residents had a chance to talk to city officials one on one about the plan before meeting in a large group to give their overall reactions.
City officials have started working on some of the items in the plan, while others will be implemented over time, Mr. Finn said.
David Johnson urged city officials to do more code enforcement for deteriorating homes, saying he’s watched a house across the street “slowly decay” during the last several years.
He’d like to see the city “follow through” more on code enforcement violations.
Kathryn Franjola blames two deteriorating houses in her neighborhood for causing her Mundy street home not to be sellable.
“You have a right to be upset,” Mr. Finn said, stressing that council members want code enforcement to be more proactive with neighborhood eyesores.
Mayor Butler said what the two residents had to say fits in with two of the plan’s goals, improving the city’s pride in appearance and better communication.
South Ontario Street resident Ann Lanham said she’s worried that large city-owned trees could come tumbling down on National Grid utility wires during wind and ice storms, causing significant power outages like what happened in 1991 and 1998.
But Michael DeMarco, the city urban forest coordinator, reassured the woman that the city works with National Grid to make sure the trees are safe in residential neighborhoods.
Plans call for the City Council to vote on the plan next month. Every two years, city officials would then update the plan, Mr. Finn said.
