Hotis tenants have 30 days to leave building

The Hotis Motel on Route 37 in Pamelia. Watertown Daily Times

PAMELIA — In 30 days, approximately 20 people will be forced to leave the now condemned Hotis Motel on Route 37 in Watertown.

“They’ve got a period of time to get out of it. It wasn’t deemed an emergency right this second but it is in the process and it’s the final steps of the continuing process we’ve been in for a while,” said Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen.

