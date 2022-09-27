PAMELIA — In 30 days, approximately 20 people will be forced to leave the now condemned Hotis Motel on Route 37 in Watertown.
“They’ve got a period of time to get out of it. It wasn’t deemed an emergency right this second but it is in the process and it’s the final steps of the continuing process we’ve been in for a while,” said Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen.
Mr. Allen said he hopes the people who are forced to leave find a new, safer place to live.
There were several code violations that led to this final step in condemning the building due to unsafe living conditions.
In February, a fire destroyed a section of the motel that resulted in eight of the units being destroyed. The cause of the fire was deemed to be electrical.
Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said there are fears that the building will further deteriorate throughout the winter.
“The owner needs to move forward proactively and that has not happened thus far,” he said.
Mr. Hagemann also said this is the beginning of the process and that the 30-day notice has been sent to all residents.
“We are working to find housing for the residents, that will be with DSS, for those who want assistance,” he said.
Only one of the current residents is a Department of Social Services client, according to Mr. Hagemann, but he says that by definition, everyone who lives there will be classified as homeless in 30 days if arrangements aren’t made.
Jefferson County property records list the owner of the building as Empire Assets Growth LP, with a Brooklyn address.
Times staff writer Alex Gault contributed to this report.
