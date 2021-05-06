CLAYTON — The village’s water fund has nearly $900,000 in unallocated money set aside, and a group of residents known as the Clayton Financial Oversight Group are worried about that.
Paul A. Luck, a spokesperson for the group of Clayton residents, said with water rates and village tax rates both increasing, the village is saving up too much money. For Fiscal Year 2020, the last year with publicly available audit information, the village ended the fiscal year with more than $880,000 in unassigned fund balance left in the water fund, $240,000 more than the entire fund’s annual revenue of $670,000 for that year.
The village’s sewer fund had about $480,000 in unassigned fund balance, less than half of its $1.06 million annual budget for 2020.
“The water and sewer rates are a direct tax on businesses and property owners,” he said. “These reserves, we were told at one point there’s no specific reason supporting them, and from a financial perspective, good housekeeping calls for a lot more rigor establishing supporting reasons.”
Mr. Luck said that at the same time fund balance totals are increasing to what he said are unreasonable levels, water rates paid by customers in the village have increased. This year, water rates for in-village users did not increase, although sewer rates did increase by about $20 per year.
Mr. Luck said he and the other Clayton residents in the financial oversight group have been trying to communicate with the village board about their concerns for many months with little to show for it. Finally, in late April, the group paid to place a nearly full-page ad in the Thousand Islands Sun, explaining their key concerns.
“We don’t want to be spending $500 on a newspaper ad,” Mr. Luck said. “A lot of this could have been avoided if a dialogue had occurred, but unfortunately it hasn’t.”
At its April 26 meeting, the village board did offer a response. Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said the village’s water fund balance is in place to cover anticipated costs of upcoming repair projects, and to ensure the village has enough money to cover emergency costs. She invited Tomas Haynes, the Development Authority of the North Country employee assigned to manage the village’s water and wastewater treatment systems, to explain further.
Mr. Haynes said the village maintains an asset management plan, which they’ve continually updated since 2009, tracking which parts of village infrastructure need to be repaired, when they must be repaired by, and how much those repairs will cost.
Mr. Haynes said the near-term projects that must be done soon include water meter upgrades for metered water customers, an upgrade to the raw water intake at the pumping station and rolling upgrades to the village water distribution network.
“The prior project recommended that the entire distribution system be replaced due to age and other factors, but the estimated cost for that portion of work was $2 million, so the village opted not to proceed with that,” Mr. Haynes said.
Instead, the village is replacing sections as necessary over time, but certain portions still carry significant costs. To replace one section of piping near Kinney Drugs, for example, the village has a bill of $70,000.
The village is also replacing water flow valves around its water systems. Mr. Haynes said there are many stuck valves on village piping, and more than 100 valves are beyond their manufacturer-rated useful lifespan. He said each valve costs $2,000, and installation costs for the replacements can reach $5,000.
Mr. Haynes added that emergency issues pop up unexpectedly, and a well-placed lightning strike at the wastewater treatment plant could end up costing the village $100,000 in equipment costs at the drop of a hat.
“We need to have some money available in case there’s an issue at the water plant or down at the pump station,” Mr. Haynes said.
Mr. Luck said he and his fellow residents in the Clayton Financial Oversight Group believe both the sewer and water funds should maintain a fund balance level on par with two or three months worth of their revenue, about $200,000, based on guidance from the Government Finance Officers Association. That means the village could reappropriate about $700,000 from the water fund’s balance. He said that money should either be earmarked for specific projects in mind for the near future, put towards other village expenditures in line with state law, or returned back to the rate-payers.
He said the projects listed by Mr. Haynes as reasoning for the current fund balance level only account for about half of the total amount of money saved, so there’s still space to move some money out of the water fund, or return it to water users.
“We take this as a lot of money,” Mr. Luck said. “We think, if we’re correct, then the rates need to be adjusted. The mayor said a few meetings ago there are about 1,000 water meters in the village. If you just prorated that $700,000 across those meters, although that isn’t the way it would ultimately happen because of usage differences, that’s still $700 per meter holder.”
Mr. Luck noted that one of the stimulus checks sent from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic was for $600 per person.
“The U.S. government thinks that’s a significant amount of money, enough to make a difference,” he said. “In these times, any amount of money can make a difference to people.”
