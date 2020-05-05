Two years ago, area business persons started the application process for the Restore NY grants.
The Restore New York Communities Initiative, according to a state website, “provides municipalities with financial assistance for revitalization of commercial and residential properties. The program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.”
The municipality acts as a conduit for the funds, which can only be applied for by a municipality.
Working through the town of Wilna, Scott C. and Shannon J. Sauer of Beaver Falls, received a $772,000 grant to help with the rehabilitation of a building off Dock Street in Carthage that has been vacant for two decades.
With support from the Black River village Board of Trustees and members of the community, village resident Betsy Hennessey received a $263,000 grant to renovate a downtown building.
The Sauers have nearly completed renovations to convert the former cheese factory, commonly known as the Abbass building, into a restaurant.
According to Mr. Sauer, the progress has slowed due to the pandemic but they should be ready to open next month.
“We restored the building from the footers all the way to the roof,” Mr. Sauer said of the estimated $2 million project. “Extensive structural repair and aesthetic improvements were all part of the revitalization effort.”
Besides the $772,000 through Restore NY the project was awarded a $50,000 loan from the village of Carthage Revolving Loan.
“Unfortunately, the Restore grant will not be funded this year due to the pandemic,” Mr. Sauer said. “It is crucial that the new business open and be supported by the community. We like revitalizing old buildings and creating employment.”
With an end in sight to the shutdown Mr. Sauer hopes to soon be open.
“We are on track to open in June and will follow all mandated guidelines,” he said. “Take out will certainly be a strong focus from the start.”
Zero Dock Street Restaurant & Bar, located adjacent to Turning Point Park off State Street, has a Facebook presence through which the owners are soliciting ideas for dishes and “menu names of local significance.”
Mr. Sauer said the restaurant will offer a family-oriented menu with steak, seafood, pasta, burgers, along with local beers and wines.
“Lots of local produce — fresh, homemade and local are some of our themes,” said the restaurateur who also owns The Brick Oven Inn in Beaver Falls.
The owners envision the restaurant becoming a go-to place for banquets and weddings as well as a sit down restaurant.
“We have a great deck for al fresco dining and a cozy bar,” the owner said. “The banquet hall is really beautiful. We anticipate becoming a destination for weddings, parties, retirements, class reunions and conventions. Our day-to-day operation will be the downstairs restaurant and bar.”
The 9,000 square feet building without the deck has an occupancy of about 350.
“We are hoping the building will be viewed as an important part of the community — that people will remember their weddings, proms and celebrations being held in,” Mr. Sauer said. “We want the place to offer a look into the past at the rich history of this river town. We believe the project could be a catalyst to other activity that leverages that gorgeous riverfront. We truly hope the experience at Zero Dock will provide unifying, common ground for the Twin Villages and that we can help make some of the long discussed river events a reality. We want this to be an amazing place that will bring people to Carthage.”
In Black River, village resident Mrs. Hennessey has had setbacks but has made some progress and was recently granted an extension for the Restore NY grant.
Mrs. Hennessey is planning to convert the former library, at 102-104 Maple St., into a cafe and food market with a couple of apartments on the second floor. For several years, Mrs. Hennessey has had a seasonal farm stand on the property.
Aubertine and Currie Architecture, Engineers and Land Surveyors, Watertown, has been contracted to developed a scope of work that needs to be completed for the renovation and Atlantic Testing Laboratories to conduct the environmental study.
Originally, Mrs. Hennessey planned to convert the building into a cafe and a local source grocery area “where people have healthy choices” and a beverage bar. However, with the pandemic shutdown, Mrs. Hennessey said the focus has shifted a bit toward take-out and more of a bakery idea than the cafe.
She said they have been purchasing kitchen equipment and experimenting with recipes for baked goods including bagels.
Once the planning stages for the renovations are complete, she will go before the village board for approval prior to going out to bid on the project.
“Once we can get going, it should go quickly,” Mrs. Hennessey said.
