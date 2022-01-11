FORT DRUM — Friends are remembering retired Col. Michael T. Plummer for his love of the north country and Fort Drum, where he had a major hand in bringing the 10th Mountain Division to the community in 1985.
The retired colonel, who had a large role in the expansion and development of Fort Drum, died Tuesday. He was 83.
Friends say that he always put his family, the 10th Mountain Division, its soldiers and the north country above himself.
“Mike was the community’s biggest cheerleader,” said former Watertown City Manager Mary M. Corriveau, who worked with him for decades on projects associated with Fort Drum.
Col. Plummer, the division’s first chief of staff, led the support from north country residents who had advocated for the newly reactivated 10th Mountain Division to be stationed in Northern New York.
But perhaps no one had more of an impact in convincing the U.S. Army to move to a light infantry division than Col. Plummer. In those days, the Army was an Army of tanks and large artillery, not today’s military branch that consists of troops always prepared to go on the next mission.
In 1984, he was the author of the “Light Infantry Division White Paper,” which laid out how the Army could be transformed into a military force that was ready to rapidly deploy with its specially trained soldiers.
“We had to sell it to the Army,” he said back in April before moving to Alabama with his family.
Before he left, his friends both on post and in the community thanked Col. Plummer for everything he did for the north country and wished him well in his new chapter of his life.
Mrs. Corriveau said her friend of 30 years didn’t do it for glory. He didn’t like the limelight, she said.
“It wasn’t about him,” she said. “It was about the community.”
He did everything he could to make soldiers’ and their families’ lives better during their time at Fort Drum and in the north country, she said.
He created the yellow ribbon campaign and the Adopt-a-Platoon program — which became a national program after starting locally — to engage the community to support deployed soldiers. The Soldier 101 program allows community residents to learn about what it means to be a soldier and what their lives are like.
It was his idea for the North Country Honors the Mountain monument in Watertown’s Thompson Park, which commemorates the history of the 10th Mountain Division.
Col. Plummer also served as an adviser to the Board of Directors of Advocate Drum. His background and perspective made him a perfect fit as a key member of its team, his friends with the organization said.
“His efforts were always dedicated towards protecting and enhancing what is now one of the Army’s greatest power projection platforms, Fort Drum NY,” Advocate Drum officials said in a statement.
Col. Plummer served at Fort Drum from late 1984 until mid-1985, when he assumed command of the division’s 2nd Brigade at Fort Benning, Ga. A few years later, he returned to Fort Drum to serve as assistant division commander and retired in 1991.
Serving in the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions, he was commissioned a second lieutenant and earned a bachelor’s degree in general engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1960 before serving in Vietnam.
Last April, Col. Plummer and his family moved to Alabama to be closer to his son Robert, so he could ensure that his wife and two adult children with special needs would be cared for “just in case,” Mrs. Corriveau said.
It was his last mission.
“He wanted to make sure Miriam and the children were settled,” she said.
He died surrounded by his family.
