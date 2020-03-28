WATERTOWN — Jean A. Bilow retired from the Jefferson County Public Health Service and recently moved to New York City, not knowing she was headed toward the epicenter of a pandemic and the shutdown of what she wanted to experience. Now she’s offering her services to aid in public health’s response to COVID-19 — just like others are doing back in the north country.
After nearly 40 years, five of which she was director, Ms. Bilow retired from the public health service. In January, she moved to New York City with the plan of staying there for a year. She had gone to grad school in the city years ago, but she didn’t experience all that it had to offer. Friends lived near the city and she wanted to go to museums, Broadway shows, concerts and take courses. She wanted to relearn the subway and bus system, so when she returns to Watertown she’ll have that knowledge when she visits the city again.
“I wanted to take advantage of all of the positives,” Ms. Bilow said. “I did not realize the city that never sleeps was actually going to be the epicenter of a coronavirus pandemic.”
Now that COVID-19 has taken hold, the city is drowsy. Ms. Bilow spoke to the Times from her Manhattan apartment in the upper east side, where she said traffic is light, pedestrians are few and there isn’t a constant flow heading in-and-out of the subway station.
For Ms. Bilow, the pandemic was highlighted on Wednesday, when there were 6,400 emergency calls and responses in New York City, which is a higher number of responses than there were on Sept. 11, 2001.
Ms. Bilow said she’s feeling fine, showing no symptoms of COVID-19 and not leaving her apartment unless she has to for essentials. She’s been practicing safe measures for her entire career.
And she’s aware of those who are asking New York City residents to stay put and not return or move to places where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is low.
“I think it’s coming from fear and that’s natural,” she said. “I can appreciate how that reaction develops.’
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on retired medical professionals to sign-up and be ready to respond in the fight against COVID-19. On Friday, more than 62,472 retired medical professionals had signed up to volunteer via a website the state made, and Ms. Bilow was one of them.
“If I was called upon — I haven’t been made contact with — but yes I would,” she said. “We don’t always experience what we’re expecting.”
She’s comfortable living in New York City right now, she said, but the call to retired professionals isn’t just there.
“This isn’t just a website for New York City medical professional retirees,” Ms. Bilow said. “It’s also the case in Jefferson County.”
And retirees are answering the call in Watertown. The total number of volunteers was unknown to Samaritan Medical Center on Friday, but the Times spoke with two.
Theresa Quintin was a registered nurse at Samaritan for 38 years. She retired around five years ago but is now back. She started last week volunteering with the COVID-19 Resource Line at the hospital. She takes calls from the community — sometimes from medical professionals — to be a calm and collected voice in alleviating concerns, as well as checking if a caller meets criteria for testing.
“I worked here for 38 years and this is like my second home,” Ms. Quintin said. “I still know a lot of caregivers who work here, so whatever I can do to help. And it’s all about giving back to the community.”
Ms. Quintin said the advice she and other operators are constantly giving callers is to stay home.
“That’s the best defense to all of this,” she said. “Most people are very relieved and thankful at the end of the call.”
Dr. Rachel Lewis is a retired dermatologist of 30 years who, too, is volunteering to answer calls coming into the resource line, which is 315-755-3100.
“When I first started out in medicine, it was the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” Dr. Lewis said, “and it was very similar in some regards in that we had this disease and it was deadly and no one was exactly sure how communicable it was, so everyone was afraid. To me, this echoes that kind of environment.”
She and her former colleague aren’t necessarily on the front lines when it comes to treatment, but they are gatekeepers, in a sense.
“Thinking about all of this,” Dr. Lewis said, “I’m overwhelmed by the number of people who never get a thanks but play a huge role in all of this, too. Our janitorial staff, our cafeteria workers, people that transport people, the lab workers — they all play a role.”
Dr. Lewis shared advice to consolidate when having to go out for supplies.
“I know it’s very hard for people to say ‘will you get me such and such?’” she said. “But if we do that, we would all help the healthcare providers, the emergency care providers and EMS.”
Above all, Dr. Lewis is charged and moved by how Samaritan has responded to this ever-evolving pandemic.
“I’m very impressed by all the work that’s gone into this help line — by the staff here and what they’ve done,” Dr. Lewis said. “I just feel humbled and grateful to be part of it.”
