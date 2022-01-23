CARTHAGE — During the Jan. 18 meeting of the Carthage Village Board of Trustees, Ernest L. Prievo was formally appointed trustee. Mr. Prievo, who recently retired from the village Water Department, assumes the position vacated by the resignation of Marco J. Franchini in October.
Mr. Prievo began working in the village Water Department in 1996 and was the department superintendent for the past decade.
