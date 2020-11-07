WATERTOWN — Laura Johnson was on the phone with her 91-year-old mother at noon on Saturday, less than an hour after Joe Biden was projected to become the next president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump, and both were ecstatic. The former teacher taped a sign to their porch recently that reads “Literally Anyone Else,” and it appears that came to fruition this weekend.
Mr. Biden is president-elect and for people like Mrs. Johnson, this election came down to children. She was a teacher for many years in Watertown and has since retired. She’s well connected and said a “Trump Effect” had been recognizable within students. The effect, she said, is more bullying and disregard for others.
“Kids who were 5 years old when he was elected are now 9,” she said. “They’ve been watching this. If you’re 9, you’re in third grade and that’s when you really start noticing your peers.”
Mrs. Johnson said simply Mr. Trump did not set a good example for developing children.
“What’s our most important resource?” she said. “People.”
She’s had the flag taped to her front porch in the months leading up to the election. She said people have stopped to come take photos next to it, and that it was a referendum on Mr. Trump’s presidency and call for “Literally Anyone Else.” That could have meant a Democrat or Republican. Turns out the former vice president was their guy.
“I think he should really make it clear,” she said, opining on what Mr. Biden should do quickly, “what he has been saying lately, which is ‘I would be a president for all people — those who voted for me and those who did not.’”
Not to mention she wants Mr. Biden to take action on policy as soon as possible.
To supporters of the president, Mr. Trump, she said: “Keep an open mind. Don’t live in the past. Contribute toward the future.”
