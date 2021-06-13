CARTHAGE — In the past, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce held Business After Hours events monthly. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, that practice was put on hold for the past year.
“During the past year it has been difficult to hold many of our community events and one of those has been our Business After Hours,” Tina Lanier, chamber president, said. “This is a very popular event not only for the chamber but for our community as well. It gives our local business and community members a chance to come together and network. Many have gained new business and many have gained new friendships by attending these events. With restrictions being reevaluated consistently I am very hopeful that we will once again be able to hold our events soon. They may look a little different but we will be able to come together soon. We are a very strong community which is what makes Carthage a great place to live.”
As restrictions on gatherings have eased, the chamber is now inviting member businesses to once again host the events to spotlight their company.
Business After Hours events also provide a venue for networking not only for businesspeople but for community members.
With music playing, drinks flowing and food provided, it makes for a casual setting.
Sometimes the events lead to friendships and business relationships.
One such case is that of Mary J. Brundage, who had recently retired from Rite Aid and was looking for volunteer opportunities. She attended Business After Hours event at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility in November 2019.
“The reason that I went to Business After Hours at Meadowbrook was mostly curiosity,” Ms. Brundage said. “I had never been to the facility before.”
She noted she had previously attended the networking events to “intertwine with the community.”
“It is always good to see people out in the public, determining or at least getting the insight on the needs of the community,” said the former drugstore manager. “It had always been fun, being able to chat more with people or have the time to get to know them better.”
Having left the retail business, she missed the interaction with customers and was looking to get back out in the public.
“I’m definitely a people person,” Ms. Brundage said. “When I went to the after hours at Meadow Brook I realized that I found many of the customers that used to frequent Rite Aid — I was home.”
Before leaving the networking event, Ms. Brundage sought out the activities director Linda Akin and was put on the path to becoming a volunteer at the assisted living facility.
After becoming a volunteer, one thing led to another. She was offered a part-time job in dietary which allowed her to continue volunteering then it led to a full-time job.
“It worked well and I loved every minute,” said the volunteer turned employee. “It wasn’t long before a full-time activities position became available. I applied and got the job. I still can’t believe at times that I get paid to do this job — I am having a blast.”
The assistant activities director said the pandemic put a damper on activities for the residents but the staff found ways to cope.
“We do the best that we can to keep all of the residents upbeat at a time when family cannot come inside the facility,” she said, noting they have bingo games, do arts and crafts, , karaoke, “mocktail” hour, trivia and baking. “The staff at Meadow Brook are amazing people and so are the residents.”
The activity assistant said she has learned much from the residents.
“We did ‘show and tell,’ and I brought in a book of gas rations and war ration stamps from 1942,” she said. “This turned into quite the history lesson for me. It was most interesting to get a first-hand perspective. There was also a day that we looked in the newspaper. I always look at the 100 years, 50 years ago today and we had quite the discussion on remembering the trains and how they traveled through this great north country. These are the most interesting people I will ever encounter. These are the people that have made our community’
Ms. Brundage said working with senior citizens has reaffirmed her decision to return to the north country.
“I remember when I could not wait to leave the area — to see what else was out there,” she explained. “I lived in the Berkshires of Massachusetts and Boston for quite some time. Coming back to small town living was an adjustment at first, but I knew that I had made the right decision for my family. Landing a job with Rite Aid, being a part of this wonderful community and now working at Meadowbrook has been great.”
The activities director, Linda Akin, is glad Ms. Brundage approached her at the Business After Hours.
“Mary Jane has a bubbly personality and had the right attitude needed to fit the position,” Mrs. Akin said. “She has lots of energy, kindness and passion. She is creative and has a lot to offer the activity department.”
To learn more about joining the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce or hosting a Business After Hours event, call 315-493-3590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.