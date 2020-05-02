WATERTOWN — Another dog lover has added to the financial incentive pot in the effort to locate Rascal the wayward German shepherd mix who disappeared from the Raymour & Flanigan/Big Lots Plaza.
The reward is now $600.
On Friday, David McCabe, co-owner of McCabe’s Supply Inc., State Route 232, offered a $500 reward for the return of Rascal to his owner, Worth M. Hurlbut of Gouverneur.
On March 25, Mr. Hurlbut reported Rascal missing after he returned to his car from Tractor Supply. He had left Rascal in his unlocked vehicle.
City police reported a dog matching Rascal’s description was seen March 28 running loose in the area between Aldi and Big Lots. The dog had been in Arsenal Street traffic.
Witnesses said the dog went into an “older model gray car with repaired tail light.” A witness said one of the men who drove off with Rascal said he was being taken to the local SPCA, which reported receiving no dog of Rascal’s description.
Mr. McCabe said he received a call on Saturday from a woman, a dog lover like himself, who said she wanted to sweeten his reward by adding $100 to it.
Anyone with information on the dog should call Mr. Hurlbut at 315-528-0758 or city police at 315-782-2233.
