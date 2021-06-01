WATERTOWN — Local human service agencies have a long history of working collaboratively, but never have they had the opportunity to come together in one space in service to the community — until now.
About one quarter of the Urban Mission’s Impossible Dream thrift store has been transformed into a community assessment resource, or CARE Center, where those who need help with housing, emergency or otherwise, will find assistance from a number of programs in a “one-stop shop” format. Now that construction has concluded, the Impossible Dream will reopen Wednesday in tandem with the grand opening of the CARE Center.
The new CARE Center, located in the Urban Mission at 247 Factory St., will have hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“This is exciting and I think it is the first chapter in building a collaboration that is going to make a huge impact in our community,” said Dawn M. Cole, executive director of the Urban Mission. “The initial focus is housing, but it’s my hope that over time, this will evolve and offer additional services based on priorities in the community, based on need.”
The CARE Center brings together local charities and social services agencies, all in one location: the Watertown Urban Mission, Jefferson County Department of Social Services, Transitional Living Services, the Mental Health Association, the Community Action Planning Council and Catholic Charities.
On Tuesday, the Urban Mission hosted a preview event for partner agencies and key stakeholders to celebrate the opening of the center the following day. The executive directors of the six partner agencies gathered for a ribbon cutting followed by a walk-through to hear more about the initiative.
“I just think this is an exciting initiative for Jefferson County and I’m thankful for my staff that have been working to bring this to fruition with Urban Mission,” said Teresa W. Gaffney, commissioner of the Jefferson County Department of Social Services. “I’ve been kind of there for them and helping guide them, but really I had some key staff who were really passionate about this and I have to give them credit for the vision and working with the community agencies.”
DSS will have staff at the center twice a week for the time being. In any given month, the department assists anywhere from 15 to 25 individuals or families with housing on an emergency basis. The ultimate goal is not emergency shelter, but permanent housing.
With funding made available through the CARES Act, a nominal portion of which was applied to launch the CARE Center, the county Department of Social Services subcontracted with the mission to coordinate rapid rehousing and homeless prevention programming referred to as Emergency Solutions Grant CV.
According to Ms. Cole, the county Department of Social Services received $474,000, and the mission contracted with it on the project for housing and supportive services for $281,000. The mission also received a grant for $265,000 from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and is working with the United Way to reprogram $90,000 in ESPRI — Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative — funds geared toward housing.
“Human service agencies have a long history of working together, but now we’re truly collaborating — this goes beyond a partnership,” Ms. Cole said. “We’re going to be able to serve people very efficiently, very effectively. This idea of the one-stop shop really will take our service delivery to the next level.”
More than just a shared space, the CARE Center’s on-site programs will have access to a common assessment tool, intake process and data collection software that will help match those seeking services to the most applicable program to meet their household needs.
The center will kick off with various workstations and feature supportive services that could range from getting people adequately prepared to enter or re-enter the workforce, connections to educational opportunities, assistance with food, among others. According to Ms. Cole, while housing may be the most important need for many people in need, there are many other needs that must be addressed in order to stabilize someone’s life.
“I love the collaboration between the agencies and I hope people take advantage of all of us in one spot,” said Melinda M. Gault, executive director of the Community Action Planning Council. “It will save the client so much back and forth between agencies. Transportation is always an issue, so having this here for someone to just walk in and be helped by several different agencies at the same time is going to be such a convenience.”
The CARE Center anticipates playing a major role in the just-announced Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a federal program to help people who fell behind in their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, which opened up its online application Tuesday. The program includes assistance with rental arrears, temporary rental assistance and utility arrears.
Applicants will apply online through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for Emergency Rental Assistance Program relief payments. Locally, the county Department of Social Services and Watertown Urban Mission are coordinating efforts to conduct outreach, promote the availability of ERAP, and provide assistance with the online application process.
“We’ve gotten a number of calls today because the governor’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program online application portal opened today,” Ms. Cole said. “We’ve given people the web address if they want to start the application process themselves, but more importantly, we’ve been encouraging them, if you come down here tomorrow, we’ll have people who can help you through that process.”
