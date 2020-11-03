State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, has won her uncontested run for re-election to the state’s 47th Senate District.
The senator was first elected to her seat in 2010, and this marks her fourth win unopposed.
She won with 83% of the votes counted by 11:30 p.m. on Election Day. At that point, 97% of precincts had reported their results, although only 59% of the 165,500 registered voters in the district had their ballots counted by then.
There are still plenty of absentee votes to be counted, but those will not change the outcome in this race.
In a prepared statement, Sen. Ritchie said she was happy to win another term in office, and is looking forward to returning to work in Albany.
“I am privileged and honored to again have the opportunity to represent the hardworking people of the 48th Senate district,” she said. “We are facing unprecedented challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am ready to meet those challenges head on in an effort to help the people of our region rebound.”
