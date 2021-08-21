WATERTOWN — Zoo New York in Thompson Park will host a River Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The event will feature other local environmental education opportunities throughout the zoo, a biofacts table, and a monarch butterfly release from our Butterfly House.
The monarch butterfly release will be held at 11 a.m. with an education chat at Olmsted Pond immediately following at 11:30 a.m. There also will be an otter chat at noon to talk of their importance as an indicator species in the environment.
River Day is an opportunity to educate the north country on the importance of the state’s waterways. The event will feature interactive games, keeper chats and other activities.
