ALEXANDRIA BAY — River Hospital is now allowing one scheduled visitor per day to visit patients on the Acute/Swing Bed Unit and Ambulatory Surgery Unit by prior arrangement with nursing staff.
Additionally, people presenting for scheduled appointments or emergency services may be accompanied by one support person.
Visitors will be screened for temperatures and COVID-related symptoms and masks are required for all who enter the facility.
To ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors, all visitors must be older than 18 years of age — except in rare exceptions as determined by the hospital.
Visits must be scheduled and are limited to four hours per day per patient with visitors limited to one person at a time.
Exceptions are still in effect from initial guidance to allow visitation under the following instances:
— The support person is essential in assisting with the care of the patient. Two support persons may be designated, but only one can be present at a time.
— End of life situations, patient/family members may designate two support persons, but only one can be present at any time. The only exception being if the end-of-life patient is the parent of a minor child, then one adult and the minor child may be present at the bedside.
— Legal representation is required.
Additional details on the updated visitation protocol can be found at riverhospital.org/about/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.