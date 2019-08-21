ALEXANDRIA BAY — River Hospital has appointed a new chief executive officer, concluding it’s more than year-long search.
Emily Mastaler, who has served in multiple leadership roles at Health Care and Rehabilitation Services in Springfield, Vt., will begin her work at River Hospital in early fall.
According to the hospital. Ms. Mastaler served as chief operating officer of Health Care and Rehabilitation Services since 2014, after working as its director of residential services, director of new perspectives for care and manager of community rehabilitation and treatment programs from 2007 to 2014.
“I am deeply honored for this incredible opportunity to join the River Hospital team and the 1000 Islands community,” Ms. Mastaler in a statement. “Despite the ever changing healthcare landscape, it is clear that the river community holds a strong and abiding commitment to the delivery of exceptional healthcare, specifically designed to meet the needs of those we serve. I am truly excited to carry forward this mission in collaboration with our community partners, providers and patients.
Current CEO Ben Moore III, who worked at the hospital for 13 years, will retire from the role in the fall when Ms. Mastaler begins her tenure, about a year from when he planned to leave. Mr. Moore announced his departure in March of 2018.
