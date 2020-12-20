ALEXANDRIA BAY — After close to two years, with ground being broken for the project in 2018, construction is now complete on the largest modernization and renovation project in River Hospital’s history.
The sounds of hammering and sawing have given way to a modernized facility ready to offer the same quality of care to new and returning patients.
To complete the project, more than $4 million was raised to support the Hope + Healing Capital Campaign and more than $100,000 of that was raised through River Hospital Employee Giving, funds that went to this construction.
“Despite everything else that’s going on, we wanted to take this moment to really celebrate this pretty remarkable accomplishment,” said Emily E. Mastaler, River CEO. “It really does represent our community’s investments in keeping our healthcare local. Our community and our state partners really have assisted us in bringing this to fruition so that we can create a foundation for advancing rural health care for our future.”
Housed in the new Medical Office Building next to River Hospital are Primary Care, Convenient Care and Community Behavioral Health services for children and adults, all co-located on the first floor.
On the second floor are Physical Therapy and Behavioral Health/Trauma Services for active duty soldiers, veterans and first responders.
Physical Therapy now has three times the amount of space previously utilized, with two private treatment rooms, seven treatment bays and a large exercise space with equipment that overlooks the St. Lawrence River and Boldt Castle.
Trauma Services now have three group rooms, several individual therapy offices, an art therapy room, a kitchen, and a dining area.
“It’s so incredibly timely for the way that this hospital renovation really showed up during this pandemic,” Ms. Mastaler said. “Having such an unbelievably modernized and new space with individualized treatment areas in the emergency department, the importance of that right now just cannot be understated, and so the design and then also just the execution right in time for it being an essential need for us, we’re very happy about that.”
In the actual hospital, the Emergency Department now has a dedicated entrance for ambulance arrivals and a trauma bay for expedited care in emergencies.
The number of emergency bays increased from five to nine, and patient privacy has been significantly improved by structural separation.
The laboratory and cardiopulmonary departments have been renovated and expanded, both conveniently located on the first level, and the hospital now features a completely renovated and expanded pre- and post-anesthesia care unit, waiting room and registration area within the Ambulatory Surgery Unit.
Significant investment was also made into capital equipment upgrades to stay current with advances in technology.
Local community members now have access to state of the art facilities and equipment, expanded square footage, and opportunities for a variety of sustainable care models.
“The clinicians are incredibly impressed with our new facility,” said Arminda K. Hunter, chief nursing officer. “The nurses are very pleased, the providers are happy with all the advancements made, and to top it off, I hear a lot of patients coming into our building and saying, ‘Wow, I haven’t been here since the project was completed, and I can’t believe how wonderful it is in here.’”
The former Monticello Hotel, now known as the Macsherry Building, in honor of the family who donated it, houses the Administrative Offices and Financial Services for River Hospital.
The first floor has been completely renovated, and the basement, second and third floors remain unfinished and will allow for growth in the future should the hospital need it.
“I think that with all this going on in the world and with everything that’s happening, particularly in healthcare, it’s exciting for us to stop and pause and really use this opportunity to celebrate all of these efforts,” Ms. Mastaler said. “I think that this is a really nice way to say thank you to our community and thank you to our staff and patients. And what a better, more timely opportunity to see this hospital’s renovation come to life?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.