The newly elected, or newly reelected, leaders in the towns and villages along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario are unified in their excitement to work for their constituents and improve their communities.
There were contested town supervisor elections in Alexandria, Cape Vincent and Lyme, and contested mayoral elections in the villages of Alexandria Bay and Sackets Harbor.
The mayor of the village of Cape Vincent was also up for reelection, but incumbent mayor Jerry C. Golden ran unopposed there.
In Sackets Harbor, independent candidate Alex M. Morgia won in a three-way race against Democratic Village Trustee Mark A. Pacilio and Republican businessman James D. Bray, finishing Tuesday night with 41% of the vote to Mr. Pacilio’s 29% and Mr. Bray’s 27%.
Tuesday night’s election results are not yet official, as the Jefferson County Board of Elections has yet to count absentee ballots. There were 1,792 absentee ballots mailed to voters in Jefferson County this election.
Wednesday morning, Mr. Morgia said he was still uncoiling from a day of significant excitement and anxiety. After months of campaigning and meeting with voters, he said he got some bad signs early on Tuesday.
He said there were a few instances of voters reaching out to express confusion over their ballots. Mr. Morgia did not carry a major party line in this election. Both his opponents did. By law, Mr. Morgia’s name had to appear far down the ballot, four lines underneath his opponents and right underneath a third-party line held by Mr. Pacilio.
He said many people reached out to his campaign, reporting that they couldn’t immediately find him on their ballot.
But the handicap ultimately didn’t stop his victory. Mr. Morgia said he’s been working hard to become Sackets Harbor’s next mayor, and is ready to do the work in office now.
“I’ve been telling people for months what I want to do,” he said. “People will ask when I start, and I joke that I started last May.”
As he prepares to take office in January, Mr. Morgia said he’s getting ready to work with the Can-Am Festival committee on their 50th anniversary, and to build up the village’s infrastructure with the projects planned.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, and I’m excited to do it,” he said.
Farther north in the village of Alexandria Bay, incumbent Democratic Mayor Stephen E. Jarvis won against Republican challenger and current Village Trustee Julia A. Erck. Mr. Jarvis brought in 63% of the vote to Mrs. Erck’s 36%.
As he looks toward his third term in office, the mayor said he remains focused on the abilities of the entire Village Board of Trustees.
“It’s not just me, it’s the whole board, five of us that make this village run,” Mr. Jarvis said.
Infrastructure is the focus, he said, with a village-wide street rebuilding, REDI grants, and water and sewer department rehabilitation projects on the docket for the coming year.
“I just want to make sure the village gets the best for their tax dollars, so we can fix the things that are broken without bankrupting the village taxpayers,” he said.
Infrastructure redevelopment is also a major focus for reelected Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet.
Mr. Sweet, a Republican, defended his seat from challenger Daniel B. Peterson, who sought the Republican nomination as well but ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
Mr. Sweet took 60% of the vote Tuesday, compared to Mr. Peterson’s 39%.
“We have a lot of projects that are going on right now,” Mr. Sweet said. “We’ve got a sewer district, we’ve got the Bonnie Castle Stables, we have a lot of things that we’ve got to work on.”
He said he is excited to take on the challenges facing the town, and ready to work for the long haul.
“I look forward to serving the people for another term, and then again after that,” he said.
In the town of Lyme, Democratic Town Councilman Terry D. Countryman won the race for town supervisor against Republican challenger and former Cape Vincent Police Chief Thomas S. Strejlau. Mr. Countryman took in 51% of the vote to Mr. Strejlau’s 48%.
Mr. Countryman said he will be focused on guiding the town through the development of a number of solar facilities during his first term as supervisor.
Besides the community solar installations and the 100-megawatt Riverside Solar project, another company has approached the town to inquire about building a 300-megawatt project, he said.
There’s also a plan to build a new highway department garage and a town park in Chaumont.
Mr. Countryman said he’s excited to get to work, but is slightly worried about the scale of the job ahead.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, it can be intimidating. But I’m excited to get to it, because I like work.”
Town of Lyme voters were also presented a proposition to decide whether the town should opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries or consumption sites in the town’s jurisdiction.
By a small margin that could potentially be changed by absentee ballots, voters decided against allowing dispensaries. There were 262 yes votes, asking the town board to opt out of marijuana sales, compared to 257 no votes, asking the board not to opt out.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections will begin counting absentee ballots on Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.