CLAYTON — A local LGBTQ+ advocate is asking the village to revise its recently-implemented flag code update, saying it excludes the very groups who need to be acknowledged most.
At Monday’s village board meeting, River Pride organizer and local media personality Alex Hazard spoke to the Clayton Village Board of Trustees, asking them to reconsider their recent ruling that only national flags may fly from village flagpoles. Such a move prevents River Pride from raising the Pride flag in Frink Park again in the future, a major part of this year’s Pride celebration.
Mr. Hazard said River Pride, which celebrated its inaugural LGBTQ+ Pride event this year in Frink Park, was a massively successful event that showed the local LGBTQ+ population that they are welcomed and accepted. He said the event was made more powerful because it was in such a central, visible location, and the village’s support by allowing the flag to go up was meaningful.
“On a Saturday of River Pride weekend, about 400 people gathered on the shoreline, land and by boat, of our grand St. Lawrence River,” he said. “We listened to a prayer from a local priest telling us how God accepted us, and then to a world renowned activist from our region talk about what the flag represents to her personally, and what I could mean.”
Mr. Hazard said, as the flag rose above the crowd, he saw how many people that flag held meaning for in the crowd; same-sex and queer couples who’ve faced discrimination, children who will grow up in a world where LGBTQ+ people are accepted, LGBTQ+ children and teens who are five times more likely to commit suicide and people learning to accept themselves.
With the village’s current flag protocol in place, that flag can’t be raised in Frink Park, or at many of the other prominent flagpoles in the village, which are almost all village-owned.
When the flag policy was updated, village mayor Norma J. Zimmer told the Times the village board chose to update the code to be more in line with U.S. Flag Code, which states the U.S. flag should be the only flag on a pole at any one time.
Mr. Hazard informed the board that is not the correct interpretation of U.S. Flag Code.
“I did the research,” he said. “Flying a flag, like the Pride flag, secondary to the American flag, according to our very own United States government website, is completely within American flag protocol.”
U.S. flag code does bar two national flags from flying on the same pole, as one cannot be flown above the other, but flag code does permit “flags of States, cities, or localities, or pennants of societies,” to be flown on the same pole, or halyard, as long as the American flag is on top, hoisted first and lowered last.
Mr. Hazard pointed out that there is another flag flying secondary to the American flag in the village currently, and the U.S. flag at the Riverside Drive monument was ripped Monday. U.S. flag code dictates a ripped flag may not be flown.
Mr. Hazard asked the board to amend the village flag code once more, and return the process for raising a secondary flag on village property to a vote by the board.
“Will this board consider voting case by case, when it comes to flags being raised?,” he asked Monday night.
He added that the Pride flag is more than just a societal or “social justice” flag, as it has been described by the village board. The flag is recognized around the world as a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community, is flown at the White House, the United Nations, and many state capitols throughout Pride Month and the year.
He said there is no record he can find that indicates a hate group ever moved to raise a flag in the village, as some member of the board said may be a concern.
“In such a case, I would suggest you vote the same way you voted for or against (River Pride’s) flag,” he said.
Mr. Hazard’s presentation received a round of applause from the audience of Monday’s meeting, but no answers. Mayor Zimmer said she and the board would meet to discuss what Mr. Hazard brought forward, and would offer a reply at the next village board meeting, on Sept. 8.
The village board has scheduled a work session, presumably to discuss this and other developments from Monday’s meeting, for 8 a.m. on Sept. 2.
Tuesday, Mayor Zimmer said she and the village board had no further comment regarding the flag code until the Sept. 8 board meeting.
She said the village has been busy facing three audits, and has prioritized that work at the moment.
The mayor said it was unreasonable for Mr. Hazard to have expected immediate answers to his questions at Monday’s meeting, as the board must take time to appropriately review the issue before offering a response.
“He should have asked those questions and we could have had an answer for him last night, had he put it in an email,” she said. “I’m not going to throw answers out there when I haven’t done my homework.”
Mayor Zimmer said she is happy to engage with Mr. Hazard, who she said is an established member of the Clayton community, but she wishes he and those who spoke at Monday’s meeting respected the rules of the meeting and the limitations of what the board is able to do.
