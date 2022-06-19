WELLESLEY ISLAND - National Grid reported power outages from LaFargeville to Wellesley Island, including Grindstone Island Sunday night.
According to the utility company, 6,821 customers in the area were without power. The outage was reported at 7:05 p.m and power was restored shortly afterwards.
No further details were immediately available, and National Grid spokespeople for Central New York could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.