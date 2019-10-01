CARTHAGE — While seeking projects to be included in the application for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s $10 million grant, Carthage area officials discussed how to better utilize the Black River for recreation.
Although the round four grant selection has not yet been made for the north country, local officials said they wanted to go ahead with plans for a walkway along the village borders on the Black River.
Village President G. Wayne McIlroy and Town Supervisor Paul H. Smith recently met with members of the Tug Hill Commission and town consultant Sarah Bullock at Turning Point Park to further discuss the possibility of improving access to the waterway.
Mr. McIlroy envisioned a walkway to connect Turning Point Park, behind Jreck Subs, State Street, and Long Falls Park, Riverside Drive, near the Carthage Farmers Market pavilion. He also proposed the possibility of using the railroad bridge to link the walkway to River Bend Park on Main Street, West Carthage.
Katie Malinowski, Tug Hill Commission executive director, suggested funding might be obtained through the Blueway Trail Development initiative which seeks to increase access and usage of the Black River.
“They have been looking to extend the Black River Trail to Fort Drum,” said Mr. McIlroy of the walkway which extends from the village of Black River to Watertown.”They could easily extend it to Carthage along the railroad.”
Mrs. Bullock said if a boardwalk were created along the river, it should also be made to accommodate bicycles. Mr. Smith noted wider spots could be created for fishing and picnicking. Jennifer Harvill, Tug Hill Commission natural resources specialist, mentioned there are already public fishing spots created along the Black River which could be linked through the creation of a river walkway.
Ms. Malinowski said the project could be developed in stages as funding became available.
The general consensus of the group was that the walkway could eventually cover the portion of the Black River along the village border and could consist of a combination of a boardwalk and trails.
