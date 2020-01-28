WATERTOWN — A section of Paddock Street will be closed on Tuesday.
Starting at 8 a.m., city public works crews will begin pruning trees in the right-of-way along the 200 block of Paddock Street. Equipment will block the entire street and will require complete road closure. The work is anticipated to be completed by 1 p.m. Tuesday, a release from the city said.
