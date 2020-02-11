WATERTOWN — The 400 block of West Main Street between Leray Street and Davidson Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The road is being closed to facilitate the demolition of an unsafe structure located at 403 W. Main St, a release from the city said. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the day. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.
