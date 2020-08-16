WATERTOWN — Wendy L. Warren had never heard of the phrase “cancel culture,” but she got a quick lesson after reviews of a similarly named business claiming animal abuse were posted on her Facebook page, resulting in the loss of more than half of her business in the matter of days.
Ms. Warren, a dog groomer for more than 25 years, isn’t on Facebook often, which resulted in her business, The Shaggy Dog Lodge and Day Spa LLC, being attacked for a week without her knowing.
It was the beginning of August when Ms. Warren took a break from running her business’s Facebook page. At the same time, a Facebook account that goes by the name Carrie Hilts on Facebook, posted two reviews of a dog grooming business on Ms. Warren’s Facebook page. There were accusations of animal abuse against this business. The only problem was the reviews were about a different business with a similar name. They had nothing to do with Ms. Warren’s grooming business, but now accusations against her were now sitting front stage on her Facebook page. Maybe the user saw the reviews, wrote shaggy dog into Google and Ms. Warren’s was the first result. Maybe the user didn’t realize it was the wrong one.
A few days went by before the phone stopped ringing. Clients stopped getting appointments and a schedule that was usually booked two weeks in advance wasn’t booked at all. For a few days it seemed like it was yet another result of a global pandemic. But then business started dipping below when they were grooming out of a van in mid-March.
After roughly a week of the reviews being on her page, a loyal customer came in and asked what was going on. Puzzled, Ms. Warren said she was grooming dogs.
He went on to say, knowing it was nonsense, that she had been accused of animal abuse on Facebook. Many other customers would go on to defend Ms. Warren, which would play a large role in the rumor not spreading any further.
Still, puzzled again, Ms. Warren logged on Facebook and saw the reviews about a different business, posted on her business’s page. Many loyal clients had come to her defense and said the reviews were of a different service. Really all they had to do was look at the bottom of the review, which listed a business nowhere near Watertown.
Still, the damage was done. Facebook users saw it and had a week to tell their friends and family, some of which aren’t on social media. That customer who broke the news of her mobbing isn’t on Facebook, she said.
“That one person tells five people, and those five people tell another five and then next thing you know everyone is talking about how I’m abusing dogs,” Ms. Warren said. “Not true, but now here I am having to defend myself against an accusation that was made against a completely different business with a similar name.”
Ms. Warren immediately tried messaging the user on Facebook. No response, her son reached out asking her to please remove the posts. Ms. Hilts responded, “And I deleted them yesterday,” capped by an emoji shrugging its shoulders.
“That meant to me, ‘Sorry I set your house on fire,’” she said. “It was actually the wrong house. And then she walked away from it.”
The user would later give a tearful apology to Ms. Warren over the phone, she said.
“She is being harassed a little bit, which I do feel bad about that a little,” Ms. Warren said. “I don’t want to see anybody crucified. Honestly, when you get down to the bottom of it, she made a mistake.”
The apology, Ms. Warren said she told her on the phone, would be more powerful if it was made on her Facebook page. Ms. Hilts did issue an apology, of which Ms. Warren wasn’t impressed, but she did appreciate it.
“I admit I should have researched the post,” the apology on Facebook reads in part. “I did not however bash anybody!”
Ms. Warren hadn’t heard about “cancel culture” before this experience. The phrase is used to explain a complex and highly debated issue around the country in which a large group goes after one person or business for something they may or may not have done.
“I’m actually happy to see that people are so involved in trying to prevent abuse,” she said, “but again we have to work with facts and not emotions.”
Moving forward, Ms. Warren wonders if the people who spread fake accusations about her business will make an effort to rescind it.
“Will they care to do that?” she said. “It was super exciting to say this lady over here who seemed so nice was abusing dogs, but it’s not as much fun as saying we were wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.