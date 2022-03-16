RODMAN — A two-story home sustained damage from a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before noon, the Rodman Fire Department was dispatched to 23320 Wyman Road for a reported house on fire. When Rodman Fire Chief Josh Main got there, he said no flames were showing. But around five minutes later, smoke started filling the home.
Firefighters made an offensive attack and began spraying water in the second floor as smoke poured out the windows. There was one resident inside the house at the time, the chief said, and she got out safely. They were still searching for a cat.
At the scene, Chief Main said it was unclear if the house would be liveable and that it would likely have sustained water and smoke damage.
“The structure is still standing and everybody is out,” Chief Main said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Tammy Wheller, a next-door neighbor, said the family affected by the fire are nice people, and that the gorgeous home on the outside is even more beautiful on the inside.
Assisting Rodman fire were departments from the town of Watertown, Adams, Adams Center, Lorraine, Smithville and Rutland. South Jefferson Rescue Squad was also on standby at the scene.
“That’s one good thing about these small country towns,” Ms. Wheller said. “The people who volunteer are very dedicated people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.