RODMAN — At a time when other U.S. hog producers are faced with the heart-wrenching possibility of needing to euthanize their livestock because of disruptions in the meat supply chain, one Rodman farmer doesn’t have to worry about that.
On Jan. 15, two months before schools and restaurants closed, Stephen G. Winkler, who owns Lucki 7 Livestock Co. in Rodman, stopped selling his product to retail grocery stores and instead put all his resources into selling door-to-door.
With several large pork plants shuttered across the country due to COVID-19 outbreaks, some hog farmers are unable to maintain the routine of sending pigs to market. Meanwhile, new pigs are born every day and their barns quickly become jammed. As a result, tens of thousands of hogs stand to be killed, but not processed into meat.
“This is like dumping milk,” Mr. Winkler said. “This is a catastrophic national issue.”
Many hog farmers across the country are currently learning the best and preferred ways of euthanizing their hogs. Using a gun is at the top of preferred methods by the American Veterinary Medical Association, according to a webinar on Tuesday by the National Pork Board. And then there’s how to manage carcasses — whether to, among others, incinerate them or bury them in a mass grave. This week it is estimated that between 1.3 million and 1.4 million hogs won’t be harvested for consumption, which means they will remain at the farms where there is little room, resulting in the forced depopulation.
Mr. Winkler, however, has not had to euthanize any of the animals at Lucki 7.
“It is definitely not a consideration,” he said.
Mr. Winkler left his well-paying job 24 years ago and began running the farm, raising beef cattle, goats, chickens and hogs. Over those 24 years, Mr. Winkler has self-marketed his business. He was one of the first local farmers in the state to drive to New Jersey to pitch his product to Whole Foods, and to Rochester to pitch Wegmans. He first approached the restaurants with his products, and then the high schools and colleges.
He did it like his great-grandparents did it 100 years ago: Sell directly to consumers instead of signing a contract with a monster meat-processing company like Smithfield Foods or Tyson Foods.
“The devil is in the details,” he said. “I didn’t want to be controlled. The only thing that controls me is God and my wife.”
And in January he doubled down on that model. Mr. Winkler didn’t believe the stores were paying a good-enough price, so he said he would no longer ship them pigs. He would sell door-to-door instead.
Lucki 7 kept costs low and cut out middle men. Mr. Winkler was making more by doing less work than he did before.
But then COVID-19 took hold. He sold product to around 25 restaurants before the pandemic, but now it’s down to three. The schools, of course, haven’t come calling. Mr. Winkler lost more than 80 percent of his business in the first two weeks.
There is, however, one market that hasn’t dried up. Retail sales to families have spiked 200 percent for Lucki 7.
In a normal month, Lucki 7 might sell product to 15 families. Now, for the month of April, there were 50 prospective families who were interested in buying product from Mr. Winkler and his family.
The farm has taken a hit, but Mr. Winkler’s door-to-door client base was already growing by the time COVID-19 hit. Word-of-mouth spread about Lucki 7 when the shelves started emptying.
And the families are buying a lot. Orders for a dozen eggs have turned into four dozen, a half-pig order has turned into a full pig.
“I didn’t know COVID-19 was going to happen,” Mr. Winkler said, thinking about his possibly business-saving decision to sell door-to-door. “I didn’t go at this with that strategy. I have just been blessed.”
His main business has always come from direct sales to consumers, and he believes COVID-19 will almost force farms to follow suit. He’s not saying he has weathered the storm or was immune to a pandemic. He said he hurts for the dairy farmers who have had to dump milk, and for the hog farmers who have had to euthanize their herds.
But his stern, if not stubborn, business model has worked over the years, and it’s continuing to work. Like how he consolidates his farming practices — if hog prices are low, he leans on beef; if beef prices are low, he leans on eggs — he consolidates his revenue streams. Schools and restaurants are dry, but family markets are bigger than ever.
“Buying styles have always been here, but now it’s magnified 20 times,” Mr. Winkler said. “They don’t want to go to Walmart to an empty store. They want to go to Watertown Appliance, buy two freezers and call me.”
The Minneapolis Star Tribune contributed to this report.
