RODMAN — The first female judge in Rodman swore-in the town’s first female supervisor during a ceremony Wednesday.
There hadn’t been a swearing-in ceremony in the town for at least 20 years. But, given the circumstance, Lisa C. Worden, who was elected supervisor, brought it back.
“I just think we’re starting a new decade,” she said. “I just want to start out the right way.”
More than 40 friends and residents filled the Town Hall on New Year’s Day. Ms. Worden is not only the first woman to be elected as town supervisor — she’s the third in her family to hold the seat. Her great-grandfather held the seat starting in 1918, and then her grandfather assumed the role and finally her father.
“I actually had someone say to me,” Ms. Worden said, “‘Lisa you’re setting an example for all the young girls in Rodman that they can do anything.’”
Ms. Worden doesn’t want it to be all about her. Town Judge Amy Simpson followed in her father’s footsteps, who held the seat when Ms. Worden’s father was supervisor. They both were visibly emotional as Ms. Simpson, the first female judge elected in Rodman, swore Ms. Worden in. Ms. Simpson, too, was sworn-in for another term. She has held the seat for five years.
The town also sworn-in a new town clerk: Jamie Ackley. Ms. Ackley’s father and grandfather served Rodman as highway superintendents. Speaking of, Dale Tamblin took the oath to become highway superintendent Wednesday. And then three town councilmen: Arthur Baderman, Stuart Tamblin and Vance Carpenter.
“They’re all about their community,” Ms. Worden said. “When you volunteer, you’re agreeing to take time away for your family to give to your community.”
She said 2019 was a year of challenges in the political arena, making Wednesday’s ceremony somewhat of a relief from the usual discourse.
“Everybody on this town board brings something to the table,” she said. “It’s going to work wonderfully.”
Ms. Worden and her husband, Scott, have grandchildren that are the eighth generation of their family in Rodman. And she’s applauding the people who work to make Rodman a better place to live.
“It’s Rodman. It’s family,” Ms. Worden said. “I’m humbled, thankful and grateful for every one of them.”
