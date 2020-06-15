RODMAN — A huge fire reduced a nearly 50-year-old barn to rubble in an hour on Monday afternoon.
Jefferson County fire dispatch received a call at about 4:30 p.m. that a barn was on fire at 10472 County Route 95 — near the intersection of County Routes 177 and 95. When the first fire trucks arrived on scene, the entire structure — made of wood and steel — was engulfed in flames.
“From the time we called the fire department, to the time it was pretty much done burning, it was about an hour,” said Kevin Tyo, the owner of the building.
Mr. Tyo said that the barn was built by his parents in 1971, the same year he was born. While they owned it, it served as the home base for their dairy farm. Under his ownership, Mr. Tyo used the building as a workshop and storage facility for his business, Tyo Trucking, a custom agriculture business that spreads manure for farms.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze, and as the barn was being used for storage and mechanical work, there were no animals to save from the flames.
“Unfortunately, in our world it was a pretty typical barn fire,” said Jefferson County Emergency Management Office Director Joe Plummer. “Fortunately, we didn’t have animals to worry about this time.”
Ten different fire departments — including the town of Watertown, Lorraine and Adams — responded to the call, bringing out scores of firefighters.
Two firefighters spent more than 30 minutes high in the air, spraying gallons of water onto the still-smoking structure from a bucket lift.
Below them, only one charred wall remained of the barn as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Mr. Plummer said that first responders worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to the house nearby, and to keep the fire away from the fuel and propane tanks that dotted the property.
Because of the rural location of the barn, firefighters had to bring in water in tanker trucks, and Mr. Plummer said that in this case, as in many other barn fire cases, getting water to the site is a primary concern.
Mr. Plummer said the cause of the blaze is unknown and under investigation, but he said he’s not confident a conclusion will be reached due to the extensive damage of the barn.
As the flames subsided and the smoldering embers were extinguished, Mr. Tyo looked onto what is now a pile of rubble and said the only thing to do next is rebuild.
He also said he’s grateful that no one was hurt.
“I can replace anything in the building, but I can’t replace a person,” he said.
